Adam Schefter Shares Steelers Two New QB Options

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have two new quarterbacks to monitor. As head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan try to select their team for 2026, the QB position will be the most talked about of the group, and could gain even more attention with the latest possibilities.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals are looking to trade their starters from (part of) 2026. Tua Tagovailoa and Kyler Murray are both under contract but are now working with new head coaches, and their teams are looking to move on.

"The Dolphins would like to explore trading Tua Tagovailoa; ditto for the Cardinals and Kyler Murray -- but it remains unclear whether a deal for either quarterback is feasible given the financial hurdles for an acquiring team," Schefter reported.

And on the list of teams that need a quarterback, Schefter makes sure to mention the Steelers.

"There certainly are expected to be a handful of teams in the quarterback-acquiring market -- a list that could include the New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings as well as the Dolphins and Cardinals," he added.

Steelers QB Trade

Is a quarterback trade realistic for the Steelers? Absolutely. While the team has preeched that they want a young quarterback over the next two years, they've also made it known that they want to win now - not later.

Team President Art Rooney II is willing to do whatever it takes to remain competitive, which likely means bringing in a quarterback capably of winning... now.

Add Murray and Tagovailoa to that list.

Oct 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before their game against the Tennessee Titans at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Right now, the Steelers' top option is Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh is hoping the 42-year-old returns for one last run with the team, allowing them to develop Will Howard for another season and avoid the 2026 NFL Draft.

If Rodgers says no, that's when other options become available. But the Steelers reportedly gave Rodgers an early deadline to make a decision, which means they can move forward early in the offseason. That gives plenty of time before they have to stress about losing the options of Murray or Tagovailoa.

What Fans Should Expect

Don't expect the Steelers to move quickly before free agency. They aren't going to be diving into the Malik Willis hype or trying to land Justin Fields for a second time. Instead, they're going to see what Rodgers says and move from there.

If Rodgers comes back, don't expect another quarterback move before the NFL Draft. If Rodgers doesn't rejoin the Steelers, then they'll evaluate their options.

Trading for a starter and making the team they traded with hold a large chunk of their contract seems like the most likely avenue for a deal. From there, they'll look at the NFL Draft and Howard. But don't be surprised that, if Rodgers denies them, they're on the phone with Arizona or Miami.

