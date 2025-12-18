Another Steelers Starter Goes Down With Tricep Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been decimated by injuries this season, and as their final three games approach the injury bug is still making its way through the locker room. As the team prepares for their Week 16 matchup against a challenging Detroit Lions team, one of their top offensive lineman missed a day of practice, casting doubt on his status for the upcoming game.

Steelers center Zach Frazier was a notable absence from the team's recent practice session and listed as "did not participate" on the team's latest injury report. The second-year starter suffered a triceps injury that kept him off the field. The team had several other absences during the same session, including T.J. Watt, Nick Herbig, Cam Heyward and Keeanu Benton.

With Frazier out, backup center Ryan McCollum took the first team reps.

Will Frazier Play?

The question now facing Frazier and the Steelers is will he play? The injury is new, evidenced by him being a full participant the previous day, but the severity of it is unknown. His participation level in their final day of practice will shed light on his playing status for Week 16.

The good news is that Frazier is remaining confident. Nick Farabaugh of PennLive spoke with the second-year center in the locker room, and Frazier said that he believes he could play against the Lions.

That optimism is great, but that doesn't guarantee he will be in uniform when the two teams square off.

Impact on the Offensive Line

Without Frazier, the Steelers could be down three of their starting offensive linemen. Starting left tackle Broderick Jones has been out for several weeks and is not expected back during the regular season. Dylan Cook has temporarily replaced him with great success, but that is a much tougher ask at the other two positions they are hurt at.

At center, Frazier is a top player in the NFL. He's equally as excellent in run and pass blocking, and his ability to call the game and anticipate is at an elite level. The team loves their backup depth in McCollum, but the dropoff between Frazier and him is steep.

Not only that, but the Steelers could also be without their starting left guard, veteran Isaac Seumalo. He's battled injuries all season long, Spencer Anderson will likely take his place, but that severely hampers the team's ability to utilize their heavier personnel sets. Hopefully, the team receives good news on both linemen before they take on the Lions.

