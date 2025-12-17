Steelers Get Latest Update on T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense was rocked by the sudden and shocking news that superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt suffered a partially collapsed lung. The result of a dry needling therapy mishap, Watt required surgery to repair the issue and is now recuperating at home.

The Steelers were without their top defender as they welcomed the Miami Dolphins to Acrisure Stadium. They managed to win an impressive contest over the Dolphins, improving their record to 8-6 and keeping them on top of the AFC North division.

After initially reports of the injury and surgery broke, there was an expectation that Watt could miss the rest of the regular season. The good news now is that Watt is expected to play again this season, and insider Gerry Dulac even went as far as to say he could return sooner than most think.

According to T.J.'s older brother and current NFL broadcaster, JJ Watt, he's working through it. Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the elder Watt provided an update on his younger sibling.

“He is working through it. He is working through it,” he said. “It’s obviously not somewhere that he expected or would like to be. But just handling the situation day by day and making sure to find the appropriate and proper steps to get back to where he would like to be.”

An Unexpected Twist

No one expected this development for Watt. After he signed a rich extension with the organization before the season, this was supposed to be a huge campaign for the 31-year-old edge rusher. Instead, it's been a disappointing 2025 by Watt's standards, recording just 7.0 sacks in 13 games.

But this development is even more unexpected. As JJ explains, dry needling is a standard therapy used in the NFL, which is why T.J. did not expect to go to a hospital after a routine treatment.

"I would say unexpected is the appropriate word,” he said. “I mean, yeah, dry needling is incredibly common. Everybody in the league, most anybody who’s been in the league, has probably done it at some point. I would say he was certainly not anticipating being in the hospital and getting lung surgery last week."

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) chases down Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

When Will Watt Return?

If you ask Gerry Dulac, Watt could be back in Week 16 against the Detroit Lions. In his recent report for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, he indicated that Watt would be back sooner than anticipated.

There are others who disagree. Pointing to a 2020 example of a similar instance, when Tyrod Taylor suffered a collapsed lung from the same treatment, an expectation of a four to five week absence for Watt isn't out of the question.

The Steelers hope it's the former, not the latter, when it comes to Watt. Trying to capture the AFC North title and win their first playoff game in over eight years, the team needs their star edge rusher back as soon as possible.

