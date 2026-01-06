Ravens Just Gave Steelers a Mike Tomlin Out

PITTSBURGH -- The Baltimore Ravens just gave the Pittsburgh Steelers something to think about. No one knows how the Steelers' playoff run is going to end, but if this is a ninth year in a row that the team can't win a playoff game, maybe their AFC North rival just gave them the nudge they've been looking for.

For those who missed it, the Ravens have fired head coach John Harbaugh, moving on from the second-longest tenured head coach in the National Football League. Tomlin has been in Pittsburgh for 19 seasons. Harbaugh was in Baltimore for 18.

The decision comes after the Ravens haven't had playoff success. Or at least not the success they've wanted.

But this is the team that defeated the Steelers, 28-14, last year in the Wild Card round, and went to the AFC Championship the year before.

With a two-time MVP quarterback, though, it's understandable. The Steelers haven't had that same player, but they haven't had bad teams, either, and if their playoff scenario ends the same way it has the last several years, maybe the Ravens opened the door for change.

Could Steelers Follow Ravens?

Why wouldn't the Steelers follow Baltimore if they lose in the Wild Card round? Mike Tomlin has been a very successful head coach, but he has as many Super Bowl wins as Harbaugh in his career and much less playoff success over the last few seasons.

Now, sources have told Steelers On SI that Pittsburgh has no intentions of firing Tomlin, no matter what happens. That was before the news of Harbaugh, though. And it's hard to imagine that Art Rooney II didn't have the same shocked reaction as the rest of us, and his mind didn't wonder like many of ours did about the possible outcomes this season.

Should the Steelers?

The Steelers firing Tomlin is always a tricky debate, but the answer here is yes. Tomlin deserves to be recognized as a good head coach. Really, one of the best of his generation. But he hasn't had the success the orginzation demands.

Sometimes, things run their course, and that's what the Ravens admitted with this firing. The Steelers, depending on how things go in the postseason, should view it the same way.

A lot of respect and admiration for Tomlin, but a business decision that must be made. That should be Pittsburgh's viewpoint.

Who knows if they're thinking the same thing, but things are certainly much more interesting with Harbaugh being gone. It feels like the AFC North head coaching carousel just got started with the firing.

