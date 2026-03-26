The Biggest Question Steelers Haven't Answered After Free Agency

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are a better team heading into the 2026 than they were in 2025.

That's because the Steelers have fared extremely well in free agency. The organization started the new league year with a bang by agreeing to deals with cornerback Jamel Dean, safety Jaquan Brisker, running back Rico Dowdle and defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.

Add in the trade for wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., and it's a strong start for the Steelers. In all of the improvements, however, the team failed to address one area of their team. Because of this, the left side of the team's offensive line remains the biggest question after free agency.

The Problem on the Left Side

The Steelers' big move to address their interior offensive line so far was the addition of versatile lineman Brock Hoffman. Hoffman was previously coached by Mike McCarthy as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, and he was one of the starters on the line when Dowdle recorded his first 1,000-yard season in Dallas.

Hoffman brings a ton of positives to Pittsburgh. He can play any of the guard positions or at center.

The one thing he doesn't do is solve the issue on the left side. The reality is that he will battle with Spencer Anderson for the starting left guard position, and it's very possible he starts the year as a backup.

The Steelers love Anderson, and they are very willing to go into the new season with him as their starter and Hoffman backing up. That would still leave questions at the position, and that's the last thing they need when the left tackle position is even worse.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Dylan Cook (60) defends in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Biggest Problem at LT

With Broderick Jones and Dylan Cook under contract, the left tackle position has their duo for the 2026 season. Like the situation at LG, the Steelers are putting a ton of hope in a pair of unproven players.

Jones has been a bust of a first-round pick, and entering his fourth year with the team it's likely to be his final one. Cook came out of nowehere after being a practice squad guy for most of his previous NFL career, starting the final handful of games in 2025.

Jones has the leg up for the starting role in 2026, even after Cook fared well in relief.

Whoever gets the nod, it's not encouraging. It still leaves the Steelers with one of the best right sides of the offensive line, while simultaneously having one of the most unstable left sides in the NFL.

The Steelers had the chance to resolve that in free agency, but after the first wave, the left side of the offensive line remains the biggest question.

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