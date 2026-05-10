Rookie Offensive Linemen Are Perfect Fits For Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers' pair of rookie offensive linemen fit the team's tradition at the position to a tee.

After rookie minicamp practice on May 9, head coach Mike McCarthy made it clear that both first-round tackle Max Iheanachor and third-round guard Gennings Dunker have what it takes to thrive in the type of system the Steelers want to run on offense.

"Oh, excellent," McCarthy said. "Obviously, they definitely look like Pittsburgh Steelers linemen. I think you look for young men [who] definitely have the anchor to play the style of football we want to play. Huge emphasis and focal point on the O- and D-line here as far as how we want this team to look and play, and those guys fit right in."

Sep 13, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) looks on before the game against the Massachusetts Minutemen at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

How Soon Will Iheanachor and Dunker Play?

Between Iheanachor and Dunker, it's the latter that would appear to have a greater chance of earning a spot in the starting lineup ahead of Week 1.

Dunker played right tackle at Iowa, though he's set to move to the interior of the offensive line as a pro.

With Mason McCormick more or less locked into his spot at right guard, Pittsburgh has lined Dunker, Spencer Anderson and Brock Hoffman up for a competition at left guard.

Hoffman flashed some potential throughout his four-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys, though a majority of his snaps came at center, and Anderson played rather well when called upon in relief of an injured Isaac Seumalo over the past two seasons while also receiving some reps as part of the Steelers' jumbo package in 2025.

With no clear runaway favorite in the position battle, Dunker would seem to have a solid shot of winning it due to his strength and high motor, but it remains to be seen how well he translate to guard.

As for Iheanachor, the right tackle job is essentially his to lose. The No. 21 overall pick after the Philadelphia Eagles swooped in and stole Makai Lemon right from under the Steelers' noses, he has rare athletic traits for the position to go with plenty of play strength.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils offensive lineman Max Iheanachor (58) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Arizona State product only started playing football in 2021, though, and the technical aspects of the game are still largely a struggle for him.

Because of that, Iheanachor might be sidelined to begin the regular season until he can up his consistency and gain a stronger grasp of how to play tackle, especially at the NFL level.

There's always a chance he develops quicker than expected, but in all likelihood, Dylan Cook or Broderick Jones (if healthy) will slot in at right tackle to open the 2026 campaign while Troy Fautanu slides over to left tackle.

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