Breakout CB Should Be Steelers Top Free Agent Target

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers need a number two cornerback to pair with star Joey Porter Jr. With a new head coach and defensive coordinator, the team’s defense is expected to take a step forward. Suring up the secondary is foolproof way of getting there.

The Steelers have their leaders in Porter Jr. and safety DeShon Elliott. The question now is, do they roll the dice on a draft pick or spend some of their salary cap space on a number two cornerback.

If the team wants to add at the draft, that’s completely fine, but their number two cornerback is waiting for them in free agency. New York Giants defensive back Cor’Dale Flott is expected to be available, and the breakout corner would slot in perfectly opposite Porter Jr.

Steady Riser

A former third-pick of the Giants in 2022, Flott has been a steady riser over his career. In each of his first four seasons, he’s improved his defensive performance and statistics.

This past season was a breakout campaign for the 24-year-old cornerback. He started 14 games, recording 38 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 interception, a forced fumble and a career-best 11 passes defended.

What stands out is how much he’s improved his ability on the ball. As a rookie, quarterbacks completed 63% of their passes against him in coverage and he managed just two passes defended. But with three years of improvements, that number has dipped to a career completion percentage of 59% and has increased his total passes defended increased each subsequent season.

He was also targeted the most he ever has been in 2025, but that only brought out his best work. Quarterbacks threw at him 67 times, completing just 35 of those passing attempts for 465 yards and one touchdown, according to Pro Football Reference.

New York Giants cornerback Cordale Flott (28) intercepts a pass intended Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) for during a Thursday Night Football game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Oct. 9, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another Young and Lengthy Outside Corner

Porter Jr.’s length and physicality is what transformed him from a talented player to a premier coverage corner.

Flott has a very similar makeup to Porter Jr., and that could make him the perfect partner on the outside. At 6’2”, his length is just as much of an advantage as it is for Porter Jr., and he knows how to utilize that on the field.

To top it all off, Flott will turn 25 just before the new season starts. Pairing him with Porter Jr., will give the Steelers two 25-year-old shutdown corners that they can count on for the immediate and long-term future.

The Steelers have plenty of difficult decisions to make this offseason, but this one isn’t. Cor’Dale Flott is the ideal and top option for the team’s new number two cornerback.

