Steelers Sign Former Buccaneers CB Jamel Dean

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have inked their second defensive back of the offseason, signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean to a multi-year deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Dean is signing a three-year deal worth $36.75 million, joining Joey Porter Jr. as the starter on the outside for the next few years.

The Steelers have agreed with CB Jamel Dean on a three-year, $36.75 million deal, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Deal done by @ErikBurkhardt of @RocNationSports. pic.twitter.com/IPBKI5Pj3J — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 9, 2026

The Steelers came into free agency not knowing what their offseason plans were. Or at least the public not knowing what they were. Was Jalen Ramsey playing safety or cornerback, and what position would they attack first? They've now given the answer.

With this addition, the Steelers are hoping to move out of the basement of defensive rankings. In 2025, the Steelers boasted one of the worst passing defenses in the NFL. They allowed the fourth-most passings yards per game, surrendering 243.9 yards per contest.

It also likely means that Ramsey is playing safety in 2026. Dean now joins Porter Jr., Brandin Echols and Asante Samuel Jr. in the cornerback room.

Dean comes to Pittsburgh at 29 years old coming off his best season in terms of interceptions with three. In seven years in the NFL, Dean has recorded 11 interceptions, 61 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and 359 total tackles.

He's spent his entire career in Tampa Bay before this contract with the Steelers. Now, he'll join the AFC North and be paired with a rising cornerback in Porter Jr., who the Steelers will look to sign to an extension this offseason.

Steelers Secondary Outlook

Things will look different for the Steelers in 2026, but the signing of Dean may solidify things momentarily. Before the NFL Draft, Pittsburgh now has two outside starters in Dean and Porter, an inside starter in Echols and a backup in Samuel Jr.

DeShon Elliott and Ramsey will likely start at safety, with Sebastian Castro coming off the bench as a special teams player. They could look to add another safety before the end of free agency, if they want more depth at the position.

Pittsburgh has not slowed down as the legal tampering period heats up. They've re-signed two of their own in Samuel and Cole Holcomb, and have made a splash trade, acquiring Michael Pittman Jr. from the Indianapolis Colts.

Now, they add to their cornerback room with a splash signing and a long-time starter in Dean.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers