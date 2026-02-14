Joey Porter Jr. Sends Message to NFL as Steelers Contemplate Extension

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving through their offseason and have plenty of decisions to make before it's over. One of those decisions will be whether or not they extend cornerback Joey Porter Jr. before the end of his rookie contract.

Well, before any decisions are made, the cornerback is making sure he sends out a reminder to the NFL. Posting on Instagram, Porter Jr. reminded all NFL wide receivers that he's yet to allow a touchdown during his three-year NFL career. And that no one can beat him.

"3 years no TDs," Porter Jr. wrote on his story. "Yall favorite wrs can never say they touch the paint."

Porter Jr. allowed the 10th-lowest completion percentage in the NFL this past season (53%) but did not receive any votes for AP All-Pro teams.

Porter Jr. Sending Reminder at the Right Time

Talk your talk, Joey. The Steelers have to decide on the future of a few players this offseason, but the top of their list should be Porter Jr.

Going into the 2025 season, Porter Jr. was viewed as a CB2 that may never develop into a CB1. By the end of the year, the Steelers had themselves one of the fastest-growing cornerbacks in the league, and a clear-cut starter whose future seems to be extremely bright.

Signing him to a deal now makes too much sense. The Steelers don't want Porter Jr. to have another breakout year without an extension already signed. That would lead to more money, the chance of losing him in free agency, and having to start over after finally finding their star cornerback of the future.

Porter's deal this offseason still likely sits somewhere in the $15-20 million per year range over the next three to four years. The Steelers should be happy to pay it. And Porter Jr. reminded them just in time for their NFL Combine scouting and preparation for the offseason.

When to Expect a Deal

Extending Porter Jr. won't be first on Pittsburgh's to-do list this offseason. They'll go through free agency and the NFL Draft before starting to work out contracts with current players. So, expect Porter Jr. to be answering questions about an extension during OTAs and minicamp.

But somewhere between the end of the NFL Draft and the end of training camp, Porter Jr. will likely get a deal done - if the Steelers plan to sign him this offseason. A decision that seems pretty obvious on the outside.

