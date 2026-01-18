Brian Flores Back in Steelers Facility With HC Position On Line

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are conducting their first in-person head coach interview, only the candidate they're bringing in is very familiar with the facility.

The Steelers' first in-person interview, and one of their first three interviews in general, will be with Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Or, as some know him, former Steelers senior defenisve assistant, Brian Flores.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are bringing Flores in for a first-round interview. So far, the team has virtually interviewed Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase and are set to virtually interview Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

"A couple interviews set for next week, one in-person. Brian Flores set to interview with the Pittsburgh Steelers, certainly a candidate to consider. He has been there. He has learned from [Mike] Tomlin," Rapoport said. "A lot of respect inside the buildingin, would absolutely keep an eye on Brian Flores. ... I would expect them to really, really take their time on this."

Here's What We Know

The Steelers are looking for a leader who brings a strong character and presence. They aren't locked into a defensive-minded coach, but have certainly hinted which side of the ball they prefer, requesting to interview six defensive coaches compared to only two offensive coaches.

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” Team President Art Rooney II said on what the team is looking for in a coach. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important.”

Flores is believed to be one of the favorites in Pittsburgh. The team really enjoyed his time with the team in 2022, working as their senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach. He is believed to have enjoyed his time there as well.

The only reason he left was because it didn't make sense to stay. The Steelers didn't have the position for him to fill and he had offers to be a defensive coordinator with other teams. So, he headed to Minnesota to join the Vikings.

He's not back in Pittsburgh with a new opportunity. A bigger opportunity. But the two sides now have a chance to see if the fit is right, and if the belief that it could work - actually does.

