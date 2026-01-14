Steelers Owner Shuts Down Arthur Smith as HC Candidate

PITTSBURGH — For the first time since the season ended, the organization’s owner spoke with the media. Unlike years past, Art Rooney's time with the media had one topic to discuss.

This was the first time that Rooney spoke since losing the team's head coach. After 19 seasons with the franchise, Mike Tomlin stepped down as the head coach of the Steelers.

He described it as unexpected, but not a shock. Either way, the Steelers are now thrust into a hectic head coaching search. But the owner of the team shared the number one characteristic he's looking for in the next head coach.

“There are a lot of things that go into being a successful coach,” he began. “Number one, really, I think in my mind, is leadership and really trusting that this person can stand in front of your team day in and day out, and hold their attention and have them motivated to do what they do. So, that’s what’s most important.”

Ruling Out Internal Options

The one thing that Rooney made clear is that no one on Tomlin’s staff is considered in the running for the next head coach in Pittsburgh. When asked about anyone on Tomlin’s staff being a candidate, Rooney shot it down, stating they could be kept on as coordinators, if the new coach deems that appropriate.

”Right now, i don’t think that anybody on our staff is a candidate,” he said. “Maybe a candidate to stay on the staff depending on what the new head coach wants to do, but probably not as a head coach.”

With that feedback, it seemingly rules out the chances of defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith succeeding Tomlin. That news should serve as a delight for many disgruntled Steelers fans.

Who Fits the Bill?

It was an expected answer from Rooney, as the team has held tightly to their organization’s traditions. Looking for leadership and a fresh perspective, who exactly fits the bill for the Steelers?

Some immediate candidates come to mind. The Steelers have a habit of hiring rising defensive coordinators, which is why Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula as a top name to watch. The next branch of the Shula dynasty has steadily risen the ranks and has been a key part of a top-notch Rams defense. Still in his 30’s, Shula also fits the same mold that Mike Tomlin and Bill Cowher fit into when they were hired.

