Dolphins Fire Sale Could Give Steelers WR Trade Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be the beneficiaries of the Miami Dolphins' decision to unload some of its veteran talent.

After having released the likes of Tyreek Hill, Bradley Chubb, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and former Steelers offensive lineman James Daniels, Miami may turn to the trade market as a means of fully initiating a fire sale and retooling its roster now that a new regime is in town.

Perhaps the most sought-after player on the team's roster is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who was linked to Pittsburgh ahead of last season's trade deadline.

With a well-defined need at the position that's loomed over the Steelers for several years, the team could finally fill that roster hole by pairing the 27-year-old with DK Metcalf and subsequently forming one of the top duos in the NFL.

Dec 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts after making a catch for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first half at MetLife Stadium.

Steelers' Prior Talks with Dolphins

Pittsburgh did in fact express interest in the Alabama product last fall, as previously noted, and insider Mark Kaboly reported that those discussions reached a point where the Dolphins appeared to have pulled out late into the process.

“The one who’s very interesting to me, and I know he’s not on the block, but a lot of things are happening in Miami right now, is Waddle,” Kaboly said during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. “Because they were definitely interested in him last year at the deadline. Depending on who you believe, Miami pulled out at the last second, or they would have at least had an opportunity to acquire him.”

Given that the Steelers have the benefit of having participated in prior talks with the Dolphins surrounding Waddle and likely have an understanding of what it would take to land him, though, they could be at an advantage when or if landing him becomes a possibility down the line.

Should Steelers Give Dolphins an Offer They Can't Refuse?

As is the case at any position, especially wide receiver, there's bound to be competition across the league when a premier player's name starts getting thrown around in trade talks.

Miami reportedly has yet to dangle Waddle in conversations with other teams, but the team would lose leverage if they were to openly declare that he's up for grabs and thus has no reason to initiate discussions unless he asks to be moved.

The Steelers are well-positioned to make a splash via trade if they so choose considering they're projected to have 12 picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Unless a franchise quarterback unexpectedly hits the block, there'd be no better use of their assets than pursuing a move for Waddle.

Though he's posted just a combined 1,654 yards and eight touchdowns across 31 games the last two years, the 2021 first-round pick kickstarted his career with three-straight 1,000-yard campaigns and would benefit from a change of scenery.

Waddle does have three years remaining on a $84.750 million extension he signed in May 2024, but with no guaranteed salary left after the 2026 campaign, per Over the Cap, his contract would likely be reworked if he were to be rerouted to Pittsburgh or elsewhere.

The Dolphins would likely look for high-end compensation in the form of a first-round pick and then some for their star receiver if he is made available, as SNY's Connor Hughes reported last November.

It's a tough price to swallow, but for a receiver whose best may be yet to come and is also a perfect fit for the Steelers alongside Metcalf in Mike McCarthy's offense, it would be well worth it.

