Brian Hoyer Shares Unique Experience With Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Ben Roethlisberger Era of the Pittsburgh Steelers was sort of like the Wild West. The rules were loose, structure fell apart, and the game was free.

That's how Roethlisberger led the Steelers to two Super Bowl championships. Just because it worked for Big Ben and Mike Tomlin, doesn't mean it worked for everyone. Some players thrived in systems structured around timing and sticking to the game plan, and asking them to go off script doesn't bring out their best.

One of those players was long-time NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer. He spent a few weeks in Pittsburgh during the 2012 season, and he described how the Steelers did things differently during his brief stint. On an appearance on Jon Gruden's podcast, he shared how the timing in practice was so different due to Roethlisberger's tendency to extend plays.

"I'm sure for you too. If I didn't hit the play in rhythm in practice, I was pissed," Hoyer said. "In Pittsburgh, they were like, 'Nope, that's good.' That's how we want it."

Steelers' Controlled Chaos

When Hoyer experienced the Steelers, it was prime Roethlisberger. He had already won two championships at this point, and his reputation for being an impossible to bring down quarterback was well established.

Despite missing three games that year, Roethlisberger's ability to extend plays was fueling the rise of the Steelers' offense. It was almost as if the team called a play, but carried an understanding that your responsibility didn't end when your route broke.

Shortly after this season, the Killer B's would emerge as Roethlisberger went on the most productive stretch of his career. Much of that offense came off of the extension of plays from Roethlisberger.

Oct 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Brian Hoyer (7) warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Hoyer Compliments Receivers

Hoyer spoke about Roethlisberger's uncanny ability to make something out of nothing and also complimented the players around him he worked with in 2012. He applauded the receiver group there at the time for understanding how to get open while their QB scrambled away from pressure.

"Their scramble rules and understanding of where to go, that's not something you just draw," he stated. "You gotta have some influence and tell guys, 'you go deep, you go short.' They were spot on with that stuff."

Pittsburgh obviously wasn't a great fit for Hoyer. The 15-year NFL veteran had plenty of success in his own career, but he was never going to make it with the Steelers running their Roethlisberger-centric offense. Still, it's an interesting reminder from the former NFL player of just how special a talent the former Steelers quarterback was.

