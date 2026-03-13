Calvin Austin, Connor Heyward Say Goodbye to Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on from the two final members of their 2022 NFL Draft class, after wide receiver Calvin Austin III and tight end Connor Heyward signed with new teams in free agency.

Austin signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants worth up to $4.5 million, while Heyward signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. Pittsburgh will move on from two key contributors to their offense and special teams over the last four years, but before both players leave, they send their final goodbyes to the city.

Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Austin and Heyward shared their love for Pittsburgh in simple statements.

"PITTSBURGH, love forever," Austin wrote with yellow and black hearts to follow.

"Thank you Pittsburgh," Heyward wrote.

After signing with Las Vegas, Heyward's brother, Cam, also sent a message to his brother. Cam posted a message on Instagram saying how proud he is of Connor and how it's now time to write his own legacy.

"So proud of this dude @connorheyward1 You have worked your a** of," Heyward wrote. "So excited for this next chapter in YOUR story. You were never appreciated enough for the player you are. Can’t wait to watch you capitalize on a great situation. I’ve enjoyed this very cool chapter where I got to say I played with my brother! I love you, I’m proud of you. And now you go and make YOUR LEGACY!"

Steelers Next Chapter

With Austin and Heyward leaving for new teams, the Steelers now need to replace them.

For Austin, the team went out at traded a late-round pick to the Indianapolis Colts for Michael Pittman Jr. Right now, DK Metcalf, Pittman and Roman Wilson are expected to be the top three, but look for the team to add at least one more name to the mix, if not two.

At tight end, the Steelers released Jonnu Smith, leaving them with just Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. They are expected to explore a third tight end, and will likely bring in another option for training camp.

Maybe they look at free agency with names like Harrison Bryant or Ian Thomas, who are some of the younger yet experienced options left on the market.

Expect more moves to come at both positions for Pittsburgh. Free agency is calming but signings are on the horizon, and adding to their offense remains a priority for the Steelers.

