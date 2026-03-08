What to Expect From Steelers When Legal Tampering Begins

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to begin their free agency run in 2026 with plenty of options, plenty of needs, and plenty of cap space.

This team has several needs they'll want to address early, eying bigger names on the market who typically sign before the free agency period actually begins. Which means Pittsburgh will need to take advantage of the legal tampering period.

Here's what the expect when the NFL's legal negotiation window opens, including a player everyone is waiting on an answer from, that the Steelers are probably going to get.

Signing a WR

When the legal tampering period opens, expect the Steelers to jump in early on the wide receiver market. It doesn't mean they're guaranteed to agree to a deal, but they're going to try and make sure they got "their guy" at the position.

After avoiding wide receiver for years, this team knows the urgency they need to have at the position. This free agency cycle offers plenty of possibility with names like Wan'Dale Robinson, Romeo Doubs, Christian Kirk and others.

Names are going to start moving quickly and Pittsburgh will want to be involved. Again, nothing is guaranteed, but don't be shocked if the Steelers have their wide receiver signing before free agency actually opens.

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers tackle Rasheed Walker (63) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Signing a OL

The Steelers need a left guard and a left tackle. They could start Spencer Anderson at guard, leaving tackle as their only opening. With Broderick Jones' future uncertain after neck surgery and Dylan Cook not really getting the ringing endorsement from general manager Omar Kahn, it seems like they're going to go after a left tackle.

Add Maxx Crosby to the AFC North and it only feels more certain.

If the Steelers are trying to make a splash at left tackle, with a name maybe like Rasheed Walker, they're going to have to move quickly. With rougly $50 million in available cap space, they have the funds to make a splash at the position.

These players move fast, though. Pittsburgh won't have the luxury of waiting around. Which, again, makes them more likely to start talking and potentially having a deal in place during the legal tampering period with a left tackle.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers Returns

Here's the big one.

The Steelers know they want Aaron Rodgers to be their starting quarterback. Rodgers knows if he's going to return, it's going to be the Steelers. And you can expect a deal to be done before free agency, ending the debate before it even gets started and giving Pittsburgh their biggest puzzle piece before free agency.

Expect Rodgers to sign a day or two prior to free agency beginning. He's not going to make them wait like he did last offseason and both parties seemingly know that. Really, it's just a matter of putting pen to paper on a contract.

Rodgers re-joining Pittsburgh before free agency opens is the closest guarantee of anything predicted in this story. The expectation from the Steelers side of things is very strong that he'll be here and everyone knows they need that deal done before they start looking for other players.

