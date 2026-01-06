Cam Heyward is Fueling Steelers Super Bowl Hopes

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers came away with the victory in one of the craziest and most entertaining games of the 2025 NFL regular season. It came down to the final play of the game, but the Steelers defeated the Baltimore Ravens 26-24 and sealed the AFC North division title.

Leading the way in the victory was the Steelers' defensive captain and longest-tenured player, Cam Heyward. The 36-year-old defensive tackle has put together another fantastic season. After a slow start, the captain finished the season with 78 total tackles. That's his highest single-season total since recording 89 in 2021.

In the team's biggest game of the year, Heyward played his very best. He turned the clock back with a dominating performance to lead the Steelers into the postseason. If that level of play continues, the Steelers have a legitimate shot in the playoffs.

Paying a Price to Win

Heyward's performance was crucial to the Steelers' win and their making the postseason. He recorded seven tackles, five of which were individual. He was frequently in on tackles near the line of scrimmage and kept running back Derrick Henry from continuing to inflict more damage.

But his biggest play came at a critical time. With the Steelers trailing and struggling to find momentum, Heyward created some for his team. His pressure off the snap pushed the Ravens lineman into the pocket, and when quarterback Lamar Jackson fired a pass attempt, he and Alex Highsmith were able to deflect the pass.

The ball then landed in the hands of edge rusher T.J. Watt. The turnover was one of many game-changing moments in the victory. As Heyward described it after the game, the entire team pays a price to win. Absorbing contact from Henry and challenging Jackson was his.

"We all pay a price for this," he said. "I want everybody in that locker room to hold their head high because they did the work too. They're deserving of the work. And if we go further in these playoffs it's because everybody locked in and did their jobs."

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) looks on during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Is Heyward Earning Another Contract?

The assumption to begin the year was that this could be Heyward's swan song in the NFL. Things were further complicated when a contractual dispute put his playing status for Week 1 in jeopardy.

In the offseason, the Steelers will again be in the position they were last summer. Heyward isn't getting any younger, but his impact along the defensive line remains irreplaceable.

That means the Steelers must decide whether or not they commit another season and possibly $15 million or more to a soon-to-be 37-year-old defensive tackle. With an impressive showing in the postseason, that question only grows tougher to answer. But for the time being, Heyward has turned back the clock, and he's giving the Steelers hope that they can make some noise in the playoffs.

