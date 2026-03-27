Former QB Reveals Strange NFL Draft Meeting With Mike Tomlin

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was the subject in a recent episode of "The Script" podcast, when a former Ohio State quarterback detailed a strange meeting with the long-time coach.

National Champion Cardale Jones told a story about meeting Tomlin and the Steelers brass during his NFL Draft process in 2016. Detailing his first impression of Tomlin, Jones explained how the head coach's attitude and comments made him quickly turn against wanting to go to Pittsburgh.

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"I walked in and the first thing Coach Tomlin said to me is, ‘Man, I hate your social media,'" Jones said. "I’m just like, ‘Nice to meet you to.’ Someone — I couldn’t even see who this guy was — he was probably in the very back of the room, where it had to be 20-25 people in this room, and he’s asking a question to me. We don’t even make eye contact, and he’s asking how (does) my day go at Ohio State, ‘Take me through a normal day.’

"And every time I’m trying to get into detail, he’s cutting me off. So I turned into a straight jerk. … I went full-blown, ‘Eff you, eff Steelers, I don’t even wanna be here anymore.'"

Jones' time at Ohio State was what gave him a name in the football world. Leading the team to a National Championship after beating Alabama and Oregon in the NCAA's first-ever College Football Playoff.

In 2016, he was a fourth-round pick for the Buffalo Bills, but spent just one season there before being traded to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017.

He spent two years in Los Angeles before leaving. He then spent some time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, but was out of the league afterward.

He finished his career with 96 passing yards and an interception.

A Surprising Story?

This shouldn't come as much of a surprise to those who have followed Tomlin throughout his career. The 19-year head coach has always played it straight, telling players, coaches, scouts and even fans exactly what's on his mind.

The witty coach who's famously known for his one-liners called 'Tomlinisms' will also be the first person to call someone out on film - and in this case, in a draft meeting.

So, while it didn't sit well with Jones, it's worked for many years in the National Football League. And while he's now out of coaching, many will remember for a long time how he conducted himself during his run.

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