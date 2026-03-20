Pittsburgh Public Schools Close for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are making their final preparations while the city prepares to host the 2026 NFL Draft.

It's an incredible opportunity for the city, but the Steelers' honor also comes with some unintended issues. One of those issues just popped up and was dealt with as Pittsburgh Public Schools, a collection of 54 total schools across the city, is closing their physical doors during the draft.

Instead, the school district will pivot to remote learning. With the exception of a few schools, nearly 20,000 students will learn from home as the NFL Draft takes place. The decision will push the students to have three days of at-home instruction. Pittsburgh Public Schools Superintendent Wayne Walters shared the update and reasoning in a recent statement.

“Our priority is maintaining continuity of learning while recognizing the extraordinary circumstances the city will experience during the NFL Draft,” he said. “Transitioning to asynchronous learning allows us to support students academically while helping families navigate the logistical challenges expected across the region."

An Influx to Pittsburgh

While students might have mixed reactions to have a few learning from days, the school district made a wise choice to prioritze their students' safety. The 2026 NFL Draft is going to draw huge crowds to downtown Pittsburgh, with some projections stating as many as 700,000 people will flock the city. Hotel prices in downtown and around the city have surged, demonstrating just how little availability is left for visitors.

With the huge influx of visitors, it make sense for the Pittsburgh Public Schools to choose remote learning.

The 2026 NFL Draft countdown clock | Garret Roberts/For The Beaver County Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who Will Steelers Take at NFL Draft?

The excitement is ramping up around the city and around the organization as the NFL Draft nears. The team holds the 21st pick in the NFL Draft, and there have been infiinte guesses and projections as to who the Steelers might take.

One of the choices is wide receiver. There are as many as five or six pass-catchers expected to go in the first round, and the Steelers are among the favorites to land one. Players like Denzel Boston, Omar Cooper Jr. Jordan Tyson and Makai Lemon are all contenders for the team if they are available.

Another position to monitor is along the offensive line. They only have Spencer Anderson under contract, meaning they need at least another left guard before the season begins. At left tackle, there are two players with their own sets of questions to work out. With these issues hanging over the team, the Steelers might take a guard or tackle with pick No, 21.

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