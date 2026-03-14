Former Steelers Player Could Crash Wrestlemania Because of Logan Paul

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, at this point in time, are just as well known for their six Super Bowl rings as they are for their nearly constant production of interesting public figures.

From Antonio Brown to JuJu Smith-Schuster, to Aaron Rodgers and Le'Veon Bell, the Steelers have been no strangers to players who also double as influential names in the social media space off the field. Now, former nose tackle Breiden Fehoko has taken the due to his ongoing saga with famous influencer Logan Paul.

Paul had posted that he believes he could take on any NFL player in a fight, pledging $1 million to any player who takes him on. Both Fehoko and Bell have been involved in a back and forth with Paul online, but new developments make it seem that Paul is attempting to quietly back out of all fights.

Fehoko would not let him go quietly, calling him out on X for the move.

"Update: Logan hasn’t signed his side of the contract. A lot of bark no bite. @TripleH take the clause out of this clowns @WWE contract or I’ll pull up on his ass at @WrestleMania and smack tf outta him."

Update: Logan hasn’t signed his side of the contract. A lot of bark no bite. @TripleH take the clause out of this clowns @WWE contract or I’ll pull up on his ass at @WrestleMania and smack tf outta him. — Breiden Fehoko (@BreidenFehoko) March 8, 2026

After Paul wasn't quick to send the contract to Fehoko, he has now slowed down on his side completely, and according to Fehoko, has not signed his part of the contract, slowing down the eventuality of any sort of fight between the two of them.

Fehoko and the Steelers

Fehoko was a member of the Steelers for two and a half seasons during his career, receiving significant playing time during both the 2023 and 2024 seasons at nose tackle while 2025 saw him receive one last contract before being released during training camp. He then retired, ending his NFL career and beginning his influencer path.

Fehoko would be a formidable foe for Paul. Despite his apparent lack of fighting experience in the professional sense, Fehoko is a large man and has a much larger build than that of Paul. At 6'3" in height and weighing 300 pounds, Fehoko outweighs the 6'2", 220 pound Paul by about eighty pounds depending on what they would register at on weigh-in day.

Feb 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Logan Paul during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Paul has traditionally been a wrestler, not a boxer, but has limited boxing experience in bouts against fellow influencers. Despite that, he certainly has more experience than both Fehoko and Bell, neither of whom have formal boxing experience.

Paul issued a statement saying his WWE handlers would not let him fight, but there is no real conclusion up to this point.

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