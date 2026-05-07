Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Heating Up: Here's Everything We Know

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were the center of some pretty big news just before the weekend as reports emerged that Aaron Rodgers was headed to the Steel City to sign his next contract.

However, things may be a little premature with the intentions of those reports.

While Rodgers and the Steelers have remained in communication throughout the offseason process, the team has not been informed that Rodgers intends to sign this weekend. He has told them he plans to visit on Friday and will discuss the future and a potential deal then. It's unknown how deep into contract talks the two sides will go during the visit.

Rodgers has communicated some positive news to the Steelers, indicating that he could be signing before their next "deadline" of Organized Team Activities. The franchise is very hopeful that's the case, and believes it's more likely than ever that he will sign by then, but aren't jumping the gun and will remain patient.

Jan 12, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) audibles during the second half of an AFC Wild Card Round game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers have had two internal deadlines for Rodgers this offseason, the first being the NFL Combine and the second being the NFL Draft. They have never pushed those deadlines on the quarterback, though, with the understanding that he was thinking about personal matters before committing to football again.

Last offseason, Rodgers visited the Steelers for several hours to discuss football, life and get to know the coaching staff. While he has history with Mike McCarthy and most of the Steelers new coaching staff, he may be looking to sit down and get a better understanding of their gameplan before committing to them.

The door is still open for all possibilities, but there seems to be traction toward signing with the Steelers in the coming days.

What's Next After a Deal?

The Steelers will begin work during OTAs and eventually minicamp. Rodgers will take over as the QB1, like he did last year. But, much like last offseason, don't expect Rodgers to take too many snaps during voluntary workouts or minicamp as he gets back into football shape and also allows young players like Will Howard and Drew Allar to get more reps.

Last summer, Rodgers invited the wide receivers and tight ends to Malibu, California to workout with him and get to know each other. With Michael Pittman Jr. and Germie Bernard joining the group, it wouldn't be surprising if he did that again.

All of the "normal" activities for a veteran quarterback begin once Rodgers signs. Right now, no one can be certain of anything, but all signs point to the Steelers finally inking their 42-year-old quarterback to a deal for the 2026 season.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI, and find our podcast All Steelers Talk on YouTube or anywhere you listen!