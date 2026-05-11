Aaron Rodgers Waiting Game Continues For Steelers

After a jam-packed couple of days on the Aaron Rodgers front, at least from a news perspective, things have gotten quiet for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On "Get Up", ESPN insider Dan Graziano stated that there was no real update on Rodgers after the weekend despite the fact that the 42-year-old had reportedly been in Pittsburgh.

"Nothing it doesn't seem like," Graziano said. "What we have been told, as of last night, is that no meeting has taken place yet. I haven't been given any indication that this ends any other way than with Rodgers back with the Steelers, but it's Rodgers, and you know he likes to keep us guessing."

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires off a pass during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

What's Going on Between Rodgers and the Steelers?

Though general manager Omar Khan stated at the NFL Combine in February that he didn't "foresee this going like it did last year" when Rodgers waited until early June to sign with the Steelers, it sure looks similar right now.

There had been hope that Rodgers would make his decision around the time free agency began in early March, but no deal came together at that time.

It was a similar story in the lead-up to the 2026 NFL Draft, but the four-time MVP once again failed to inform Pittsburgh of his plans for the 2026 campaign by that "deadline".

As a means of protecting themselves against Rodgers signing elsewhere, the Steelers placed the rarely-used UFA tender on Rodgers on April 22.

They'd potentially net a compensatory pick in the 2027 NFL Draft if he were to join another team as a result, and his negotiating rights would become exclusive to Pittsburgh if he's still on the open market by July 22.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) throws in the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Though there was a little bit of buzz surrounding Rodgers and the Arizona Cardinals recently, that quickly died down while head coach Mike LaFleur stated that the team is in "ongoing" discussions with quarterback Jacoby Brissett amidst his contract dispute.

At this point, Rodgers has nowhere else to go and the Steelers have limited, if any, other veteran quarterback options. The two parties have remained a logical pairing for the entire offseason, and the expectation remains that they'll get a deal done in the near future, but the entire situation has been tiring nonetheless.

Though OTAs, which begin on May 18, stands as the next potential cut-off point for Rodgers to make his official return to the organization, it's anyone's best guess as to whether or not he'll abide by that target date.

Early reports of Rodgers' trip to Pittsburgh by 93.7 The Fan inferred that he was planning on signing with the Steelers, but Khan later stated on the "You Better You Bet" podcast that he didn't know specifically where the veteran quarterback was at the time.

Conversations between Rodgers and the Steelers would appear to remain ongoing, but a resolution has yet to be reached.

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