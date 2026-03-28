Former Steelers TE Believes Darnell Washington Is One of a Kind

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers shook up their tight ends room during the first wave of free agency. After a single season with the organization, the Steelers released playmaker Jonnu Smith.

The move means that the Steelers believe 100% in tight ends Pat Freiermuth and Darnell Washington. They have to at this point, as those are the only players under contract at the position, alongside J.J. Galbraith who inked a reserve/futures deal for the 2026 season and will battle for a roster spot at training camp.

With just two tight ends with NFL experience on the roster, that might be a cause for concern, but not for the Steelers. Smith explained why on a recent appearance on Jordan Schultz’s podcast. He heaped compliments on Washington, saying that he’s in “a league of his own.”

"Comes in, works hard, listens. Very coachable and can move," he said. "You ever see this guy come across and block across the line of scrimmage? Oh my goodness. It's a sight to see. Not really a comp out there, and I think he's in a league of his own. And that's what's so special. That's the best thing he's got going for himself.”

Former #Steelers TE Jonnu Smith has all the praise in the world for TE Darnell Washington and his future in Pittsburgh:



“We play the same position and he makes me look like a mouse. … There’s not a comp out there for him.” pic.twitter.com/Mqui4jHJeu — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 27, 2026

Size, Speed & Skill

Washington truly is a special talent in the NFL. The almost 25-year-old tight end is the biggest player at the position in the league. He “officially” measures in 6’7” and 275 pounds, but it’s a poorly-kept secret that Washington truly weighs over 300 pounds.

Containing the size of the best offensive tackle or defensive end in football, Washington possesses a rare blend of size and speed. He’s an asset in the run blocking game, able to get off the line of scrimmage with ease and move up the second level, thanks to being what Smith described as a “larger than life human being.”

"I remember in training camp, came out into our personnel. We were in the wing set,” Smith explained. “He got in his stance and I got in my stance, and I had never looked smaller on the field a day in my life We play the same position and this dude is next to me, he’s making me look like a mouse.”

But he’s also fast. Not just fast for a player his size, but actually having an underrated ability to burst upfield. That’s how he managed the best offensive season of his young career. In 16 games, he hauled in 31 receptions on 43 targets for 364 yards and one touchdown.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What’s Next for Washington?

The Steelers see bigger things for their monstrous tight end in 2026.

Heading into a contract year, it’s make or break. If Washington takes another step forward offensively, like reaching and surpassing the 50 receptions and 500 receiving yard mark while maintaining his blocking prowess, he will be an indispensable piece of this team beyond the 2026 campaign.

Even if he stagnates offensively, he still holds plenty of value. There’s no tight end like him in the NFL, and the Steelers know that. The goal is to keep climbing, with their talented and hulking tight end leading the way at the line of scrimmage.

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