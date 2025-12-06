Former QB Accuses Steelers' Aaron Rodgers of Hijacking Offense

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers offense has floundered to a high degree as of late.

Regardless of the quarterback in play, whether Mason Rudolph or Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers offense just has not played well. After beginning the year with talks of a possible extension for Rodgers after the first couple weeks, the Steelers must now look to the future for offensive help.

The criticism has not subsided, as former NFL quarterback and current NBC analyst Chris Simms believes that Rodgers is not making it easy on his offense. In an appearance on the This is Football show with Kevin Clark, Simms accused Rodgers of hijacking the offense, leading to disorganization on the field.

"The quarterback play is not special, and then I do believe the offense has been hijacked by Aaron Rodgers to a degree," Simms said. "Some of the plays you're seeing are not called in the huddle. You hear that just on Sunday in the press conference. 'I gave him this signal. He should've gone in but went out. He hijacks a lot of plays. So it's really hard to tell what Arthur Smith calls and doesn't call."

Rodgers' Insufficient Play

Simms believes that Rodgers has been taking the Arthur Smith designated play calls and switching them, leading to confusion between his offensive weapons. The Steelers offensive talent is already considered to be some of the worst around the league, so his confusing play would only make a bad situation worse for the offense.

Rodgers has now appeared in 11 games with the Steelers, and is currently holding a 6-5 record as a quarterback. Whether he is to blame for all five of those losses is something to consider, but he has not been good enough at the NFL level this season.

He has shown flashes of his old talent, but has also shown incredible amounts of wear and more bad decision making than any other year in his career.

What Next?

The Steelers will now have to look forward to the upcoming draft, which they will host. That being said, with their current middle of the league projection, they will likely not be in the market for a top quarterback. The team will need to either lose a lot down the stretch and threaten a playoff shot, or Rodgers will need to have an unheard of turnaround to end the year.

