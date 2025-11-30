Steelers Offense Will Be Missing Key Aaron Rodgers Component

Though Aaron Rodgers is set to take the field against the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 after missing the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 12 bout with the Chicago Bears due to a left wrist injury, the team's offense could look drastically different due to some of his limitations.

During an appearance on "SportsCenter" ahead of the contest, ESPN's Sal Paolantonio stated that Rodgers didn't take a lot, if any, snaps under center during practice this week, meaning Pittsburgh may have to use shotgun and pistol formations almost exclusively.

"I was told that during practice, Aaron Rodgers took few, if any snaps under center," Paolantonio said, per Steelers Depot's Alex Kozora. "And remember, 32 percent of his snaps this year have been under center. And that could impact the play-action game against the Bills today."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Extent of Rodgers' Injury

Rodgers suffered his injury at the end of the first half in the Steelers' Week 11 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mason Rudolph, who also started vs. Chicago last week, entered the game in his place.

The 41-year-old practiced in a limited capacity during the team's last two sessions and pushed to suit up against the Bears, but he ultimately was ruled inactive as Pittsburgh opted not to test his limits and throw him out there when he wasn't ready.

Rodgers was a full participant in the team's final two practices while wearing a brace, setting him up to play vs. Buffalo as the Steelers look to avoid a second-straight loss.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed, however, that Rodgers is dealing with at least three fractures in his left wrist, with one of them being "a more consequential break."

#Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, who is set to start today, will do so despite several broken bones in his left wrist, sources say.



Rodgers has at least 3 fractures, one of which is a more consequential break that can only happen with significant force. And he’s playing, regardless. pic.twitter.com/qc6LDl2QhS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2025

Rodgers' Potential Effectiveness vs. Buffalo

At the end of the week on November 28, head coach Mike Tomlin stated that Rodgers was getting in some work under center.

As Paolantonio reported, however, it doesn't appear that the four-time MVP took on his regular workload in that regard.

Rodgers previously noted that taking snaps under center was the goal in the days leading up to the Steelers' matchup with the Bears, which he ultimately missed, so the fact that he reached that milestone in his recovery was still a promising sign even if he isn't operating at 100 percent health.

Pittsburgh will likely have to stray away from its usual game plan and calling play-action plays under center, but it could still find a way to keep the ball moving on offense if the run game can shoulder the load while Rodgers finds a groove from the shotgun or pistol.

