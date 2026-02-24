Steelers GM Hints at Will Howard as Next Franchise QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to stand behind Will Howard as the potential future of the franchise.

While speaking with reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Steelers general manager Omar Khan was open to the idea that the organization may already have its next long-term starter on the roster in Howard while inferring that he's still an unproven commodity.

"We mentioned Aaron [Rodgers], but we all agree that we're looking for that next franchise guy," Khan said. "We're not there yet, and we may have the guy on the roster, we don't know, in Will, and we're excited to work with Will. We all know that has to be addressed, and we're all looking for the same thing, we're just not there yet."

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) warms up before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

McCarthy's Excitement Towards Howard

New head coach Mike McCarthy, who took over as Mike Tomlin's successor in January, openly voiced his excitement about Howard's potential during his introductory press conference.

“I’m really excited about Will Howard,” McCarthy said. “I think he’s someone that really came on at Ohio State. I’m anxious to work with him. It would be great to have Aaron back, but Will and Mason - I’m really excited to get started with those guys.”

Howard suffered a freak hand injury on a center exchange during training camp that landed him on the reserve/injured list until Week 11 and ultimately held him out of game action for the entire year.

The 24-year-old seemed to have turned heads throughout the organization while healthy last offseason after being selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, though, and if he can continue to progress over the coming months, Pittsburgh may have a gem on its hands.

What Could 2026 Look Like for Howard?

For as bullish as the Steelers appear on Howard, he may find it tough to get a ton of reps in once the regular season arrives.

With Rodgers still profiling as a top target for Pittsburgh, though Khan stated that there's no deadline for a decision on his future as of now, it's clear that the team plans on bringing in a veteran one way or another who can step in as the starter.

Howard, meanwhile, can slow play things for the time being and get acclimated within McCarthy's offense while entering the season fully healthy after a large chunk of his rookie year was wiped out.

That's not to say he won't have any opportunities to play or even push for the top spot on the depth chart depending on how the offseason transpires in Pittsburgh, but that shouldn't necessarily be the expectation.

Howard has desirable traits under center, such as his downfield accuracy and mobility, and there's no real reason to rush him along if he isn't ready to take on a full workload in 2026.

Rather, the focus should be on his development, and if all does go right, than the Steelers could be in a really advantageous spot.

