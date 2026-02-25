What Will Howard's Steelers Opportunity Could Actually Look Like

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan had plenty to say at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine, but one of his comments stood out.

During the early portion of a scrum with local media, the Steelers executive made a point to go back after finishing an answer about the quarterback situation. After talking about some talented players in the upcoming draft, Khan paused to add one more very important point about second-year QB Will Howard.

"I will say this. I should have mentioned, we're excited to work with Will (Howard)," Khan said. "Coach McCarthy, he's talked about how much he liked Will coming out (of college)... We watched all the practice tape and seen the progression, and there's some exciting stuff to see."

Will Howard Actually Get a Chance?

Khan's comments hinted at something that has been discussed frequently since the season ended. With the team looking toward the future and desperately trying to identify their next franchise quarterback, Howard's progression is paramount. Many have gone so far as to dub him the next starter in Pittsburgh.

Khan wouldn't commit to that at this point, but he conceded that the organization has to at least consider Howard as a potential franchise QB option.

"We all agree that we're looking for that next franchise guy," he said. "We may have that guy on the roster, we don't know, in Will. We're excited to work with Will."

What Will His Opportunity Look Like?

That's the million dollar question in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are not committed to the 24-year-old yet, but what would it look like if he took over?

The first thing that absolutely has to happen is that veteran Aaron Rodgers does not return. The expectation is that the future Hall of Famer wants to return, and the Steelers remain open to that possibility.

But if he chooses retirement over returning, that's step one of getting Howard into the starting role complete.

The next occurrence is they would have to pass on a first-round quarterback in the draft as well. The Steelers are rumored to be interested in Alabama gunslinger Ty Simpson. Behind number one prospect Fernando Mendoza, Simpson is the top-rated quarterback in the draft.

That means he would be the likely target for the Steelers at pick 21, should they choose to go down the QB path. But if the team passes on a quarterback there, that's step two.

If those two things occur, the Steelers would then finally be putting Will Howard into a position to start in 2026. If those don't occur, however, then the circumstances surrounding Howrd will look a bit more pessimistic.

