Steelers Provide Update on T.J. Watt Situation

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were rocked by the news that superstar edge rusher T.J. Watt had to be hospitalized due to a lung injury. The team's season leader in sacks experienced discomfort while at the team's training facilities. As the issue persisted, he was taken to a local hospital, where he spent the last night under evaluation and undergoing tests.

A report from NFL insider Adam Schefter speculated the injury occurred during a treatment session Watt was receiving at the Steelers' facility. Head coach Mike Tomlin did not confirm how the injury occurred, but he did provide an update on the situation at their recent practice. Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein was on-site at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex to talk to the head coach.

"I'm a little bit cautious about what I say because I'm not a medical expert, but to make a long story short. He was experiencing some discomfort when he was at the facility yesterday, and so we took him to the docs, and they are going through some procedures," he said. "He stayed overnight in the hospital. He has a lung situation that's being addressed. I think he has some testing and so forth ahead of him this afternoon. And that's all I know at this juncture."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass as Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) defends during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tomlin and Watt in Contact

While the team awaits results from the hospital, Tomlin shared a bit of positive news. He informed reporters that he's been in communication with his star defender. While he's not doing his best, all things considered, Tomlin said that Watt is comfortable under hospital care.

"He and I communicated last night," he said. "He was comfortable. And that's all I have really at this point. His status for Monday night is really up in the air. I think what transpires this afternoon is going to provide more information for us."

Steelers' Plan Without Watt

What that means for Watt's playing status for Week 15 is not quite clear, however. The Steelers will have to turn to Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig to fill the gaps left by Watt. If the star edge rusher is unavailable, Highsmith and Herbig will get the starts, and there will be plenty of snaps for rookie Jack Sawyer to take. It won't be as effective as having Watt in the game, but it's the best plan the Steelers have without him.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers