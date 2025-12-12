Steelers Rule Out T.J. Watt After Lung Surgery

PITTSBURGH -- Following a dry needling procedure that led to his hospitalization, Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt has been ruled out of the Steelers Monday Night Football bout against the Miami Dolphins.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, Watt has officially been ruled out of the Steelers upcoming Monday Night Football matchup, and the remainder of the season is in question due to his injury.

Watt was unexpectedly hospitalized with an injury suffered during practice on Wednesday, and underwent surgery on Thursday in order to repair and stabilize a partially collapsed lung. The news was broken by Watt's brother and current NFL reporter J.J., who also added via X. that it was due to a dry needling procedure at the Steelers UPMC Rooney Sports Complex that led to his hospitlization.

"Yesterday TJ had successful surgery to stabilize and repair a partially collapsed lung suffered Wednesday after a dry needling treatment session at the facility.," Watt wrote. "Recovery timeline is still TBD, but all went well and he is being released from the hospital today. He and his family are very appreciative of everyone’s kind words and well wishes."

Watt's Possible Return Timeline

The timeline for Watt at this point is unclear, as the extent of the injury and his recovery are both variables that present massive amounts of uncertainty that cannot necessarily be solved at this point in time.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport sought to provide some clarity and reassurance on the situation, posting twice on X about Watt. First, Rapoport wrote that despite the injury, Watt is expected to play again at some point this season.

Rapoport Breaks Down The Injury

"Steelers star TJ Watt is expected to play again this season following surgery on his partially collapsed lung after a dry needling treatment, sources say." Rapoport wrote. "Sometimes this heals on its own. This didn't, so surgery was necessary. A scary 24 hours. But full recovery expected."

He then elaborated more on the procedure Watt went through.

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt warms up for a game against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

"Dry needling is a treatment many, many players do at the team facility without issue to alleviate general soreness. Following one treatment, TJ Watt was left in extreme pain, and doctors quickly sent him to the hospital. A harrowing experience. But minor surgery & full recovery." Rapoport wrote.

The Steelers still have four regular season games remaining, and Rapoport expects Watt to play in at least one of the three following their Monday Night Football game against the Dolphins.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers