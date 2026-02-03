Lions Fan Files $100 Million Lawsuit Against DK Metcalf, Steelers

The Detroit Lions fan who had an altercation with Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf during a Week 16 matchup between the two teams at Ford Field has now opened a lawsuit against him, the team and others.

According to the Detroit Metro Times' Steve Neavling, Ryan Kennedy filed an $100 million defamation lawsuit on Feb. 3 in the Wayne County court.

"Ryan Kennedy, a longtime Lions season-ticket holder and mortgage company CEO, filed the suit in Wayne County Circuit Court after he was publicly labeled a racist following the assault," Neavling wrote. "Metcalf claimed Kennedy called him the N-word, according to the suit.

"He sued Metcalf, the Steelers, former NFL player Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, Shay Shay Media LLC, All Time Sports LLC (which does business as The Volume), and Ford Field Management LLC."

Nov 30, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) looks on during the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Metcalf's Suspension

Following the altercation, Metcalf proceeded to finish the contest before later being suspended for the final two weeks of the regular season. He appealed that decision, though the NFL ultimately upheld it.

He later declined comment on the situation and went on to return for Pittsburgh's Wild Card round matchup vs. the Houston Texans in the playoffs, which resulted in a 30-6 loss for the Steelers.

Further Details

Per the Metro Times, Kennedy has alleged that Metcalf initiated the physical contact "without provocation" and that, "he never used any racial or misogynistic slurs during the encounter," while also stating that he, "referred to the player by his full name, 'DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf,' and only engaged in ordinary crowd jeering," according to the complaint.

The Metro Times added that the lawsuit focuses on "statements made by Johnson during a Dec. 22 episode of the 'Nightcap' podcast, which is co-hosted by Shannon Sharpe and produced and distributed by Shay Shay Media and The Volume. In the broadcast, Johnson claimed that Kennedy used racial and misogynistic slurs and said he 'heard it directly from DK,' according to the complaint."

Furthermore, Kennedy is suing Metcalf for assault and battery in addition to the defamation claims, and he has also stated that he "received death threats, harassing voicemails, and hate mail", per The Metro Times.

The lawsuit also "accuses the Pittsburgh Steelers of failing to supervise Metcalf and of being vicariously liable for his conduct, both for the physical incident and for the alleged dissemination of false statements afterward."

