NFL Unveils First Looks at Pittsburgh's NFL Draft Setup

PITTSBURGH -- This year's NFL Draft holds a bit more weight for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Not only is the organization armed with 12 potential picks and several positions to address, but the draft will take place in the Steel City.

The city of Pittsburgh and the NFL have been hard at work preparing the downtown area for the monstrous events, and the Steelers are hoping to hit it big in front of the hometown crowd.

As we are just over two months away from the 2026 NFL Draft, we are getting our first glimpses of what it will look like. The NFL shared a few stunning renderings, unveiling a first look at the NFL Draft stage in downtown Pittsburgh. The NFL shared a view of the city's skyline lit up as it will be on draft night, including Acrisure Stadium and the Point. They also shared a close-up visualization of what the stage will look like when the Steelers and the rest of the NFL announce their picks.

First look at the 2026 @NFLDraft stage in Pittsburgh! pic.twitter.com/CyWnAJEiN7 — NFL (@NFL) February 3, 2026

Pittsburgh's Rising Expectations

With a playoff win drought extending into a new decade, the city of Pittsburgh is feisty for a return to championship football. Those expectations continue to rise and form resentment when not reached, and that is reaching a new level with the upcoming draft. With a brand new head coach and a mostly brand new staff working underneath him, the fanbase is clamoring for them to get this draft right.

Furthering the pressure is the hometown crowd that is sure to show up at this wild event. With thousands of Pittsburghers, Steelers fans, and even more NFL fans in the city for the draft, the pressure is ratcheted up even higher with so many judgmental eyes on their decision.

Hall of Fame former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Lynn Swann waves a Terrible Towel before announcing the team’s selection with the 83rd overall pick during the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Friday, April 25, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft runs through April 26. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steelers' Draft Plans

With so many picks at their disposal, the Steelers have options. They are set to pick five times in the first three rounds, meaning they have the chance to acquire several starters or key role players early on.

That also means the Steelers have the assets needed to trade up. If the organization views a player as a can't-miss prospect, they have ample ammunition to blow through. If that requires parting with several of their extra late-round picks or one of their three, third-round picks, so bet it.

The overarching goal of the draft is to address a few key positions. Areas like nose tackle, wide receiver and cornerback are the three that stand out, with positions like running back and offensive line remaining near the top of the priority list as well.

The Steelers might not be able to solve all of their problems at the 2026 NFL Draft, but they can make some serious progress.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers