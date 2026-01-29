Steelers Right WR Isn't a First-Round Pick

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have to be picture-perfect at the 2026 NFL Draft. As the host city, the fanbase will be active at the Draft, raising the tension and pressure on the organization.

Not only do the Steelers have to win over the city with their selections, but they also have to rebuild a roster desperately needing reinforcements on both sides of the ball. The quarterback, wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker, and safety positions can all use upgrades, but only so many can be addressed.

Looking at the upcoming class of players, the position that stands out is wide receiver. The pool of prospects is littered with potential NFL starters, and the Steelers have to select one. Many predict the first round will be the time to strike, but the second round might provide the best case scenario for the Steelers.

Why the Second Round?

The Steelers have multiple needs to fill. Receiver is critical, but with the talent in this class, they can wait until Round 2 to make that pick.

The same can't be said for a few other positions. For example, if one of the top two safeties in the class, Caleb Downs of the Ohio State University and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren of Toledo, is still available at pick no 21, the Steelers cannot afford to let either slip past them. Drafting either would give them a new star safety for the next decade, something they won't find later in the draft or in free agency.

The same can be said for acquiring a starting nose tackle, which is even more important as new head coach Mike McCarthy reaffirmed the organization's commitment to the 3-4 base defense. Players like Kayden McDonald out of OSU or Peter Woods from Clemson are plug and play starters in the NFL, and it's a longshot to find a player like that after the first round.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) goes airborne while hauling in a pass while being covered by Pittsburgh Panthers defensive back Rashad Battle (15) during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on November 15, 2025. | Michael Longo / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide Receiver Frenzy

In contrast, the Steelers could find a starting wide receiver outside of the first round. Currently, there are four consensus first-round receivers. Those four are Cornell Tate from OSU, Jordan Tyson from Arizona State University, Makai Lemon from USC and Denzel Boston from University of Washington. The Steelers have interest in selecting any of those top talents, and if available at 21, it's a fair assumption to pencil them in as Pittsburgh's draft pick.

But if those four are already selected, it gives the Steelers permission to wait. After those top four, the list of talented receivers continues. Players like KC Concepcion from Texas A&M, Malachi Fields from Notre Dame, Deion Burks from Oklahoma, Chris Brazzell from Tennessee, Zachariah Branch from Georgia and Chris Bell from Louisville all project to be starters at the NFL level.

It gives the Steelers options. With so many holes to fill, the team can't afford to panic in the first round. They need to take the best player available. If that is a receiver, so be it. But if they can land another position of need in Round 1, there should be no fear or worry. Round 2 is the time to strike and grab that new starting wide receiver.

