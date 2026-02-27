Upgrade Coming: Steelers Fixing Field at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers' organization has been cast in a bad light by the NFLPA's latest report cards.

The Steelers ranked near the bottom in several categories, while their general manager, Omar Khan, received a C- grade from the players surveyed.

The worst piece of the Steelers' report card was their playing surface. The field has long been criticized for poor conditions and overuse by the Steelers and the University of Pittsburgh, but it seems the franchise is using this recent pushback as the catalyst for a major overhaul of the field. According to a recent Pittsburgh Post-Gazette article from Gerry Dulac, the team is resurfacing the playing surface ahead of the 2026 campaign.

"Steelers president Art Rooney said Thursday that Acrisure Stadium will be resurfaced for the 2026 season," Dulac wrote. "Tahoma 31 Bermuda, a mixture of Bermuda and bluegrass grown on plastic sheets that is cold-tolerant and used on many golf courses, sporting fields, and even the lawn of the U.S. Capitol."

Jan 27, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II speaks at a press conference introducing Mike McCarthy as the new Pittsburgh Steelers head coach at PNC Champions Club at Acrisure Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

What Does This Mean for Steelers?

The Steelers fell victim to the dangerous playing surface at Acrisure Stadium, and it cost them a crucial member of the their roster and team captain. Safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew suffered a torn ACL during the 2025 season due to the field's less than ideal condition.

The injury ended his season and possibly his tenure with the organization. It also drastically worsened the team's special teams group. Without their special teams captain, the unit took a step back for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Hopefully, this new grass installation provides the upgrades the organization is seeking. The hope is that it is durable and strong enough to withstand the constant use by NFL and NCAA teams, and the cold weather sure to strike Pittsburgh. ,

If that comes to pass, Acrisure Stadium could go from one of the worst playing surfaces in the NFL to one of the most respectable.

Rooney Responding to Tough Criticism

One of the biggest takaways from the report cards is the roasting Rooney received. According to the survey ESPN's Kayla Kahler released, Rooney's stubbornness surrounding upgrading the team's facilities has caught up to him.

"[Steelers owner] Art Rooney ranks last in the league for willingness to invest in facilities," the survey said. "A trend reflected in the Steelers' poor facility ratings across the board."

With this move, he is responding to the criticism with some action. It might not pay off perfectly, but it shows that he's taking this retooling process for the organization seriously on ever level.

