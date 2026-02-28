Steelers Release Veteran OT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to have a very different group of offensive lineman for the 2026 season. As the new NFL league year is set to begin, the organization is prepared to move on from several players before the new campaign, and that includes both starters and rotational pieces.

One of the players the Steelers are planning to move on from is veteran offensive tackle Calvin Anderson. According to The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo, the organization is planning to release the 59-game veteran when the new league year begins.

The move will save the Steelers a bit of salary cap space. Anderson was due $2.45 million for the 2026 season, and the organization will save $2 million by releasing him.

The Steelers are planning to release OT Calvin Anderson, per source. They’ll save $2M of his $2.415 cap hit in 2026. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) February 28, 2026

What This Means For Steelers

With Anderson gone, the offensive line situation in Pittsburgh becomes even less certain. The team enters the 2026 season with just three guaranteed starters in Zach Frazier, Mason McCormick and Troy Fautanu. Dylan Cook took over the left tackle spot following Broderick Jones’s season-ending neck injury, but it’s not a guarantee that he returns to the starting role next year. The left guard spot is also up for grabs, as last year’s starter, Isaac Seumalo, is an unrestricted free agent who is not expected to return.

The move is the first major offseason move for the organization, and is sure to be followed many more. The team previously had just over $45 million in available salary cap space, but will now have just over $47 million with the release of Anderson.

An Endorsement of Cook?

While the team is waiting for certainty surrounding Jones’s recovery process, this decision to release Anderson means that they have just two tackles under contract in Jones and Cook. While Cook has not been named the starter in Pittsburgh, his importance and value to the organization has increased. General manager Omar Khan spoke glowingly about the veteran swing tackle at the NFL Draft Combine, and this roster decision only reinforces the team’s growing belief in Cook.

”Dylan did a really good job for us when he had to come,” Khan said. “He really did. I wasn’t surprised, because I’ve seen his work ethic and how important it is to him. He’s got that quarterback background. I think that helped him. I think he’s a good player. He stepped in and I think, played at a good level.”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers