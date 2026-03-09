Steelers Re-Sign Veteran LB to Two-Year Deal

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing back veteran inside linebacker Cole Holcomb on a two-year deal, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Holcomb spent the last three years with the Steelers but only played in two of them. After suffering a knee injury in 2023, Holcomb missed the entire 2024 season while rehabbing. He stayed with the team throughout the process and even returned to practice before the end of the 2024 season, but never played.

In 2025, he returned to the field and recorded 37 tackles and a forced fumble in 14 games, including three starts. He alternated with Malik Harrison as the team's third linebacker, providing run-stopping ability behind Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson.

According to Meirov, Holcomb's deal is worth $5 million. This is the team's second re-signing after inking cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. to a one-year, $4 million deal to begin free agency.

The team came into free agency with an estimated $52 million in available cap space. They've spent roughly $6.5 million with their first two moves.

What's This Mean for Steelers LB Room?

The Steelers have shown interest in inside linebackers in the 2026 NFL Draft class, but may use Holcomb as an excuse to ignore the position in the draft. Instead, they could move forward with Queen, Wilson, Holcomb, Harrison and Carson Bruener as their core.

This could also open the door for Harrison's departure. Holcomb and Harrison have the same capabilities and are able to contribute on special teams. The re-signing of Holcomb could mean Pittsburgh is preparing to save cap space and move on from Harrison, who carries a $6.7 million cap hit this season. If released, he'd save the Steelers over $4 million in salary cap.

Holcomb was once viewed as LB1 for the Steelers when he first signed. Before the injury, Pittsburgh was hoping they found their long-term starter in Holcomb, who joined the team from the Washington Commanders in free agency in 2023.

Now, he's more of a backup who could be reliable in the run game and who continues to get better as he fully recovers from his knee injury.

Expect many more signings from the Steelers as the legal tampering period continues and free agency begins. They may be done at inside linebacker, but likely aren't finished with their defense before it's all said and done.

