Steelers Updated Salary Cap After Jonnu Smith Release

The Pittsburgh Steelers have followed through with one of their more obvious moves of the offseason before free agency begins next week.

The organization released tight end Jonnu Smith on March 4, freeing up $7 million in cap space for the 2026 campaign in the process.

Pittsburgh was already in a good spot financially, but parting ways with Smith provides it with extra flexibility amidst some roster reconstruction under new head coach Mike McCarthy.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) looks to elude Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Steelers' Current Cap Space Situation

Smith signed a one-year extension with the Steelers last offseason worth $12.01 million after coming over in a trade from the Miami Dolphins alongside Jalen Ramsey that saw MInkah Fitzpatrick go the other way.

Pittsburgh will take on $3,872,500 million in dead money after releasing Smith, per Over the Cap, though the $7 million in savings essentially offsets that total and makes the transaction worthwhile.

The Steelers are now set up with $50.016 million in top 51 cap space according to Spotrac, which is the seventh-most in the NFL. Over the Cap, on the other hand, projects them to have $40.112 million, which places eighth across the league.

What's Next for Pittsburgh?

Both Patrick Queen ($13.330 million) and Jalen Ramsey ($19.5 million) would save Pittsburgh a significant amount of money if they were to be released, but it doesn't appear as though either player is going anywhere this offseason.

General manager Omar Khan told reporters at the NFL Combine that Queen has, "been in contact with the new coaches," while also stating that the coaching staff is, "excited to work with him," in regards to Ramsey.

Restructures are always an option for the Steelers, with T.J. Watt, DK Metcalf and Ramsey profiling as the most likely candidates in that regard, but the organization already has a considerable amount of cap space and thus may not want to worsen their future by going all-in during their current window.

It's also important to account for Pittsburgh's incoming rookie class, as it is projected to have 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and thus has to ensure it carries ample space to sign those players.

Pittsburgh doesn't appear primed to make a huge splash in free agency in terms of signing one of the top players on the open market, such as Alec Pierce or Malik Willis.

That doesn't mean the team won't still be diligent in filling its holes at wide receiver, cornerback, safety and left tackle, however, while figuring out whether or not Aaron Rodgers will return in 2026, and there are certain to be a multitude of new faces on the team by this time next week.

