NFL Reinstates Steelers Defender After Suspension

The Pittsburgh Steelers were handily beaten in their loss to the Green Bay Packers during Week 8 of the 2025 season.

To add to that pain, the Steelers also lost a depth piece for the remainder of the season during the loss, as defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale was taken out of the game with a torn ACL. The season would only get worse for botgh parties in the situation, as Ekuale would receive a five game suspension two weeks later for violating the National Football League's Performance-Enhancing Substances policy.

It was the second time in his career that he received a suspension in this regard.

He was the second player associated with the Steelers during 2025 to receive a suspension this season, as former Steeler's defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi was also suspended for violating the league's substance policy and subsequently sat out the first six games of the season for his new team in the Buffalo Bills.

Ekuale's Role in Pittsburgh

Ekuale played the nose tackle position for the Steelers for the most part, a position that has seen plenty of turnover in recent years for the team. Ekuale appeared in 7 games during the 2025 season, appearing in each game he was able to appear in before his injury occurred.

Since his suspension and subsequent injury, the nose tackle role has been filled with a high level of performance. Both Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black, who were both selected by the Steelers in the 2025 NFL Draft, have played quite well at the position especially when considering their rookie status.

Sep 28, 2025; Dublin, Ireland; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws the ball against Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Derrick Harmon (98) and defensive tackle Yahya Black (94) during an NFL International Series game at Croke Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ekuale's Future in Pittsburgh

Ekuale joined the Steelers ahead of the 2025 season on a one year free agent deal, meaning a return to the team is unlikely due to his suspension and injury status. He signed at the outset of the 2025 free agency period, marking the fourth team that Ekuale has appeared for in his career.

He began his career with the Cleveland Browns, signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 NFL Draft. During the 2018 season, Ekuale would receive his first NFL suspension in 2018, receiving four games for violating the league's substance policies. He would first appear in an NFL game during the 2019 season, then spent the 2020 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars following a release from the Browns.

He was released by the Jaguars ahead of the 2021 season, spending three seasons with the New England Patriots before signing in Pittsburgh.

