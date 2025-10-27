Steelers Lose Veteran Defender to ACL Injury
An official diagnosis on Daniel Ekuale's knee injury has been revealed after the Pittsburgh Steelers' veteran defensive tackle went down against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
Ekuale Suffers Torn ACL
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters postgame that Ekuale's injury was feared to be significant, and the team's worst fears were realized in that regard, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo has reported that the 31-year-old tore his ACL vs. Green Bay.
How Ekuale's Injury Occurred
Ekuale's injury occurred on the first play of a Packers drive from their own 26-yard line in the second quarter, which resulted in an incomplete pass by Jordan Love.
Ekuale remained down on the field and was slow to get up. The Steelers' medical staff headed out to check on him, and while he was able to walk off under his own power without any assistance, he immediately went into the blue medical tent.
He left a short while after and headed into Pittsburgh's locker room. Ekuale was originally deemed doubtful to return before later being ruled out for the remainder of the game.
State of Steelers' Defensive Line Depth
In seven games for the Steelers after signing a one-year deal with them in the offseason, Ekuale logged six tackles while seeing the field for 72 snaps on defense and six on special teams.
Though he didn't necessarily hold a huge role for Pittsburgh, he was still a key reserve with seven years of NFL experience who could serve as a reliable run stopper behind the likes of Cameron Heyward, Keeanu Benton and Derrick Harmon on the interior of defensive line.
DeMarvin Leal is listed as a second-stringer at defensive tackle, but he was a healthy inactive for the Steelers against the Packers.
Rookie fifth-round pick Yahya Black played as many as 40 defensive snaps in a single game (Week 2) while Harmon was on the mend with a knee injury to begin the year, but that number was lowered to a total of 44 in Pittsburgh's first three games out of its Week 5 bye.
Esezi Otomewo, another free agency signing from this past offseason for the Steelers, received one rep vs. Green Bay after previously having 10 on the campaign as a whole.
Logan Lee is now listed as Pittsburgh's third-string nose tackle behind Benton and Ekuale, meaning he's potentially in line to step into an elevated role as the top option behind the former.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!