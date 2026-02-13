Three Steelers Who Benefit Most From New DC

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in an entirely new coaching staff, which is sure to have a varying impact on the lineup. Some players may absolutely thrive under new head coach Mike McCarthy and company.

One Steelers coach under a ton of scrutiny is new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. After working in the same role with the Las Vegas Raiders the past four seasons, his hiring has been met with mixed reviews.

But, is it possible that some of the defensive players will improve and succeed under Graham? With these three players, it's not only possible, it should be expected that they take a leap forward with new coaching in Pittsburgh.

Keeanu Benton

Keeanu Benton had, by all measures, his best NFL season in 2025. Despite the leap he took in year three, year four should hold the same optimism for growth. Last year, he recorded career-best marks with 51 total tackles, 12 quarterback hits and 5.5 sacks.

Where his game can still improve is stopping the run, and that's exactly what Graham can unlock. A long-time defensive line coach across the NFL, Graham can help Benton and the rest of the defense go from an underwhelming run unit to an elite one.

Looking through Graham's defenses as a coordinator, the one thing they've managed to do consistently is stop the run. According to data pulled from TeamRankings, his defenses have been effective at limiting yards per carry on the ground. Last year, the Raiders averaged 3.9 yards per carry, the fourth-best mark in the NFL. The year before, their 4.4 average was the 13th best and in 2023, they ranked 17th allowing 4.2 yards per carry.

That extends back to his time with the New York Giants as the defensive coordinator as well. In 2020, the first year he took over that position, the Giants finished ninth in the NFL, allowing 4.1 yards per rush.

If Graham brings that to Pittsburgh, that means Benton and company are a much more stingy front seven in 2026.

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Yahya Black (94) reacts after a fumble recovery against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Yahya Black

Like Benton, Yahya Black had a strong season in 2025, but it's clear there is more for this youngster to gain. Entering his second season, the Steelers need a true nose tackle as they continue a 3-4 base defense. The details will change, but they still have a role to fill.

It's easy to see how Graham might want to utilize the massive defensive lineman. Measuring 6'5" and over 330 pounds, he meets the mold of an prototypical, run-stuffing nose tackle. Can Graham and company get him there? It's a strong bet that Black will at least get more opportunity in 2026, and he can capitalize on that.

Jalen Ramsey

Defensive back Jalen Ramsey had an up-and-down first season in Pittsburgh. The switch to safety came with positives and negatives, but it's unclear what his role will be on the team in 2026.

What Graham's defenses have lacked is takeaways and turnovers, but he's never had a secondary player as accomplished as Ramsey.

For Ramsey, it might be as simple as a fresh start and some new coaches returns him to form. Entering his age-32 season, there's still plenty of game left for the six-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback. Graham can get that out of him.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers