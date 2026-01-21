Omar Khan Gave Blunt Message to Steelers Coaches After Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are rebuilding their coaching staff this offseason. With Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 seasons with the organization, a new man will be in charge when the team opens its 2026 regular season.

Even with a new head coach, the expectation was that several assistants and coordinators would return.

The reality is that maybe no one from the 2025 staff will be retained. General manager Omar Khan and owner Art Rooney II have stated that the staff is free to pursue other opportunities. But according to a new update from ESPN's Kimberly A. Martin, the staff received even more clarity when the GM told them to clean out their offices.

"GM Omar Khan, Art Rooney II, they took these coaches in a meeting," she said. "Omar Khan said, 'Listen, your emails are done after this week, by next week. Clean out your offices. The new head coach may keep you. He may not.'"

What This Means for Steelers' Staff

The latest update from Martin reiterates the Steelers' sentiment. In Rooney's press conference after Tomlin's departure, he made it clear that they are seeking the next leader of the franchise. Once they do that, the ball is in the new coach's court.

That means the next head coach will have control over the new staff. Does that mean anyone who worked in Pittsburgh in 2025 will be out of a job? Not necessarily, but it does significantly decrease the likelihood.

What it nearly guarantees, however, is that the top two coordinators won't be back. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith were heavily criticized for their performances this season, and with a new coach in charge, he's sure to find new top assistants.

Will Anyone Be Retained?

Again, a refresh doesn't mean that the coaches in Pittsburgh were awful. In fact, there are several strong position coaches that the Steelers' next coach should consider working with.

Top among that list is running back coach Eddie Faulkner. With Jaylen Warren and Kenny Gainwell both having career seasons, Faulkner deserves tons of credit.

The same can be said for defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. The development of top cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is a testament to Alexanders' impact on the secondary.

Those two, as well as quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, stand out as the top candidates to be retained. That is, unless the next head coach wants a completely revamped group to work with. But for now, any coach from this past season has to make sure their things are cleared out immediately.

