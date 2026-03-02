Steelers Making Right Call at Tight End

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of decisions to make this offseason, one being how they're going to go about their tight end room. With Pat Freiermuth, Jonnu Smith and Darnell Washington, the team has to finalize what the group will look like, and there's a chance it doesn't look the same as last season.

After a tough first season in Pittsburgh, Smith appears to be the name to watch for a departure. The 30-year-old caught 38 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Freiermuth, who took a backseat to Smith, caught 41 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns.

While Freiermuth likely holds higher trade value, he also holds higher value within the team. General manager Omar Khan made it known that the team expects Freiermuth to be a part of the plan moving forward, but that's not stopping teams from calling.

According to The Athletic's Mike DeFabo, teams are looking to see if Freiermuth is on the market.

"At least six teams would be interested in exploring the idea of acquiring tight end Pat Freiermuth, according to a league source. However, at least right now, teams are being told he's not available," DeFabo wrote.

Things seem to be different for Smith.

"Fellow tight end Jonnu Smith's situation seems a bit more fluid," he added.

Steelers Making Right Decisions at Tight End

The Steelers are making the easy, and right, decision at tight end. Getting rid of Freiermuth would be a mistake. He's a younger, better option than Smith and has more production within Pittsburgh's offense.

Really, it felt like Pittsburgh traded for Smith out of desperation last offseason. They needed a wide receiver and the tight end was the only one available, and had experience with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Sep 7, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) fights for yards against New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With a new play-caller, the Steelers get an opportunity to change course and move back to the pair they should've utilized last season - Freiermuth and Darnell Washington.

Trading Smith seems like the easiest answer for Pittsburgh. If they can remove the $10.8 million cap hit and get anything in return, all while clearing up space for their other weapons, it makes a ton of sense.

This team should be shutting down calls about Freiermuth. They've never given him a real opportunity to be great or a quarterback to rely on. This year, he should get both, and it's hard to believe he won't take advantage.

As for Smith, it was a good try but a failed effort in Pittsburgh. Now, it's time for both sides to move on.

