NFL Combine Takeaways: Steelers Are Getting a WR

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers had an extremely productive week at the 2026 NFL Draft Combine. Getting their next chance to meet with the top players available at the upcoming draft, the Steelers showed their hand a bit.

The Steelers were active in their meetings, finding time to speak with many of the top players available.

With the team now one step closer to the 2026 NFL Draft, these are the biggest Steelers takeaways from the latest Combine.

Wide Receiver is Top First Round Target

Was there any wide receiver that the Steelers didn't meet with at the Combine? That's the impression the team left, as the list grew to include top names like Carnell Tate, Jordan Tyson, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion, Makai Lemon, Ted Hurst, Antonio Williams, De'Zhaun Stribling, Omar Cooper Jr. and Elijah Sarratt.

What does that mean? It doesn't take a rocket scientist to analyze the Steelers' intentions. The biggest hole on their roster is wide receiver, and they know it. Not only is the franchise well aware of the issue, they are working aggressively and intently to fix it.

After the Combine, it's a safe bet to say that wide receiver is the top and only first-round target for the team.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (DB14) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Expect a Number Two Cornerback

Two other positions the Steelers took heavy interest in at the Combine is defensive lineman and defensive back. Aside from wide receiver, the position the team met with the most was at cornerback and safety.

What stood out is the type of cornerback prospects they spoke with. All of the top, first-round options like Colton Hood, Jermod McCoy, Avieon Terrell, Mansoor Delane and Brandon Cisse. It didn't end there, as they also spoke with Keith Abney, D'Angelo Ponds and Keionte Scott, a trio of players who might just go in the second round. Regardless, all of these players share one thing in common - they project to be starting cornerbacks in the NFL. And the Steelers are set to draft one.

Ty Simpson or Nothing

There was only one top quaterback that the Steelers met with at the Combine, and that was Alabama QB Ty Simpson. The other players they met with at that position are Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck, Penn State product Drew Allar and LSU standout Garrett Nussmeier.

What that tells me, other than confirming the uninspiring talent at this position, is that it's Simpson or nothing for Pittsburgh. Where does that mean he will be drafted? That's uncertain. But what is certain is that the Steelers are absolutely smitten with Ty Simpson.

