Penn State QB Could Be Name to Watch for Steelers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, yet again, are in major need of quarterback help ahead of the 2026 season.

With Aaron Rodgers as a bridge quarterback, the Steelers did alright, but they will need a new quarterback for the future. As of right now, the leading name for quarterback for the team is former sixth-round pick Will Howard, who will be under contract for the team for his second NFL season next year.

Other than a weak free agency pool, the Steelers will have to look at the 2026 NFL Draft, which the team and city will be hosting. With the quarterback class being quite weak and the only top prospect in Fernando Mendoza likely going first overall, the Steelers will likely have to look in the middle rounds for quarterback talent.

With that in mind, the Steelers could look at local collegiate star Drew Allar at the quarterback position in one of the later rounds.

Allar is a Penn State product, having spent his entire college career at the school. Coming into college, Allar was the top-rated high school quarterback prospect in the 2022 class, and third overall behind current NFL talent Travis Hunter and Walter Nolen.

Allar's best season was in 2024, where he led Penn State to the college football playoff semifinal while throwing for 3,327 yards and 24 touchdowns. His arm strength is one of the best in the draft, but Allar's weaknesses certainly showed more than expected during his time at Penn State. When it came to big games against tough power conference opponents, Allar was often rattled and his accuracy plummeted.

His college career came to an end in the sixth game of his senior season following a season-ending knee injury, forcing his college eligibility to end and making his entry to the draft a given.

How could the Steelers benefit?

If Allar's lower body injuries heal fully, the Steelers could possibly land an incredibly strong and athletic quarterback with high-level experience with a Day 3 draft pick. The Steelers need a quarterback, and despite Allar's faults he may be able to fulfill the needs of the Steelers.

What the Steelers would need to do in order for him to succeed is to add elite receiving talent other than DK Metcalf. Allar's receiving talent never lived up to expectations at Penn State, so if he was given a better chance to find open receivers, his accuracy concerns could disappear entirely.

Even if Rodgers returns, the Steelers could view Allar as a backup option to learn from a future Hall of Famer and then compete with Howard next offseason. With a bridge in place, Pittsburgh doesn't need a Day 1 starter. Instead, they need players to develop.

Aller could be that name.

