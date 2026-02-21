Steelers QB to Watch Has Always Been Clear

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' name to watch at quarterback has always been Ty Simpson. If the Steelers are drafting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft, Simpson has been the player who makes the most sense, and the most likely selection if they decide to add an early-round rookie.

Now, before we get too deep into this, the Steelers probably aren't going to draft a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft. Aaron Rodgers is still the most probable outcome for Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in 2026. Once he re-signs, thoughts of a first-round quarterback dim, as they try to build a team around Rodgers to make a Super Bowl run.

It doesn't vanish, though. If the Steelers want an early-round quarterback to come in this offseason and learn from Rodgers for a year, Simpson is right back in play.

And while other quarterbacks will be considered, Simpson is the one worth talking about.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Ty Simpson (15) passes against the Indiana Hoosiers in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Steelers have been interested in Simpson throughout the college football season. Heading into the NFL Combine, the Alabama product is expected to be the second QB taken, with many believing he'll end up in the first round.

Pittsburgh has also understood that throughout the early part of the process. That if they wanted to land Simpson, they weren't going to be able to wait. But they see the upside in his game, and how 28 touchdowns and five interceptions in his first starting season can grow into.

The Two Ways Simpson Can End Up in Pittsburgh

Simpson can end up with the Steelers for two reasons.

The first is that Rodgers says no. Whether the 42-year-old retires or wants to sign with another team, Rodgers turning away the Steelers means they need to decide on their next move; either accelerate the desire to draft their next promising rookie or look for another stop-gap quarterback.

Chances are, they consider a name like Simpson to be their best option.

The second way is that they believe Simpson is too impressive to pass up. If they meet with him throughout the draft process, which seems almost like a guarantee, and he has them convinced that he's worth taking a chance on, they can take it.

The thought would be to have Rodgers help train Simpson and develop him into the next starter. Much like Rodgers took Will Howard under his wing, Simpson would be looking to get the same treatment and a chance to step into the starting role in 2027.

Either way, Simpson is certainly on the table for Pittsburgh. And as they begin their NFL Draft scouting process, he's the name to watch at the quarterback position for the Steelers.

