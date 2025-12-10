Philip Rivers Could Help Steelers Break Playoff Curse

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are fighting for their playoff lives. At 7-6, the team controls its own destiny by being able to outpace the Baltimore Ravens and win the AFC North.

Once they get into the "dance" as Mike Tomlin likes to call it, where do they go from there?

The Steelers aren't under fire for being a team that consistently has non-losing seasons. Their head coach isn't hearing calls for his job during games because he doesn't lose enough to avoid the postseason. It's because, when the Steelers are in the playoffs, they lose, and everyone is starting to wonder if that'll ever change.

Maybe Philip Rivers helps it happen.

Aaron Rodgers, at 42 years old, is no longer the oldest quarterback in the NFL. It's not because someone lied about their age or the NFL forgot someone when listing the ages. It's because, in Week 15 of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts are bringing a Hall of Fame semifinalist out of retirement to help them make the playoffs.

What Happened

Rivers has signed to the Colts practice squad with the expectations that he'll become their starting quarterback once caught up to speed. The 44-year-old hasn't played in the NFL since 2020 and was on the ballot for the Pro Football Hall of Fame this season, but is now lacing up his cleats for another run.

Daniel Jones had his season end with an Achilles tear and Anthony Richardson is still out without an indication of when he'll return. So, trailing the AFC South by a game and the AFC wild card by half a game, Indianapolis called an old friend to help them out.

Now, Rivers could help the Colts into the playoffs. Something the Steelers may be hoping for.

Aug 19, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Quarterback Phillip Rivers makes a hand signal during the 2020 Indianapolis Colts training camp held at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

How it Helps the Steelers

With Rivers at quarterback, the Colts are back in the hunt for a division crown or AFC wild card spot. For Pittsburgh, they may be hoping for the ladder.

See, right now, the Steelers win the AFC North and take on the fifth seed in the AFC. That would be the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that beat them 25-10 already. The sixth seed is the Buffalo Bills, who just beat Pittsburgh 26-7 at Acrisure Stadium two weeks ago. And the seventh seed is the Houston Texans, who may have the best defense in the NFL.

The Steelers would much rather the Colts find their way into the top of the wild card seeding and play them in Pittsburgh, a place where they won 27-20 earlier this year.

So, welcome Philip Rivers. Mike Tomlin's stunned face when he heard about the news tells you how rare the situation is. The Steelers will be hoping he can make the most of the situation, and find himself in Pittsburgh come the opening round of the playoffs next month.

