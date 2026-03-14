Steelers New CB Jamel Dean Has Question for Aaron Rodgers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made their first big waves in free agency, including a deal that signed defensive back Jamel Dean to the Steelers on a three year deal.

With that in mind, Dean is certainly going to be an integral part of a revamped defensive back group. Dean is a talented cornerback who is known as a ballhawk across the league. This has led him to have multiple "pick-six" interception touchdowns in his career, with one against a former Steeler. He is likely to join Jaquan Brisker as one of the new secondary additions expected to make early and large impacts on the team's defense, which has gone stagnant recently.

On October 18, 2020, Dean picked off Aaron Rodgers for a 31-yard return for a touchdown, and now he would like the former Steeler to do him a favor. In his opening press conference, Dean spoke about wanting Rodgers to sign the ball, nearly 5.5 years since the day he picked him off.

PICK 6! Jamel Dean takes it to the house! #GoBucs



📺: #GBvsTB on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/qYnOYOB3CA pic.twitter.com/qk0Tn7O45M — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2020

"I am looking forward to signing back, cuz I asked that same football I need him to sign it. I've been waiting like five years to be able to ask him 'hey, remember this ball?' Yeah, I've been meaning to [get him to] sign this ball for so many years. And I think this is a good time to do it now. All right." Dean said.

How Can It Play Out?

Dean will be with the team for three years, so even if he does not get the ball signed immediately, he now has an entire staff and group of people for long enough to help him out with that. The team certainly got acquainted with Rodgers and his antics across the year and a half saga of him with the team, including a long free agency period where it was unclear whether or not he would ever sign with the team.

With a new staff and a new mindset, it is possible the Steelers have no interest in seeing Rodgers return to the team and suit up in the black and gold. With few quarterback options on the board, it is unlikely that they have given no thought to his return, but his age certainly showed in the 2025 campaign for the team that saw yet another first round blowout loss in the playoffs.

The Steelers will have more moves to make, and likely more interesting personal stories to come.

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