Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Reunion Coming Soon? Slow Down

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers introduced their new head coach, Mike McCarthy, in a triumphant introductory press conference. The Pittsburgh native was overwhelmed with emotions as he took in the first official moments in his new role.

As the questions poured in, the new Steelers coach made a few things clear. The first is that he will be calling the plays on offense. The second is that he provided a clear understanding of his thoughts on the quarterback situation. McCarthy praised second-year quarterback Will Howard and veteran backup Mason Rudolph. When asked about Aaron Rodgers, he was blunt about his desire to have him back, should Rodgers choose to return in 2026.

That praise convinced Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo that the Steelers starter in 2025 would return to Pittsburgh for 2026 and do so in a hurry. Speaking on 93.7 The Fan, he declared a reunion is imminent for the Steelers and Rodgers.

"It seems like a reunion is inevitable at this point," he said.

A Quick Reunion?

Not only is Fittipaldo sure that Rodgers will be wearing a Steelers uniform for 2026, he believes the organization won't have to wait as long as they did for him in 2025. Rodgers signed right before OTAs began last season, but Fittipaldo believes they

"I don't think the Steelers are going to wait past free agency this year," he declared. "If Aaron wants to test free agency, I think the Steelers probably have to move on. I think they kind of want to know in February what's going on.

Pump the Brakes

With McCarthy's arrival, there is undeniably an increased chance that Rodgers returns to Pittsburgh. The duo worked together for over a decade with the Green Bay Packers. They won a Super Bowl together in 2011, and Rodgers captured four MVP awards en route to becoming one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

Is it possible, however, that McCarthy's praise and relationship with Rodgers means nothing in terms of the 2026 roster?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) fires the ball downfield during the second half of the NFL Wild Card game against the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We Don't Know McCarthy's Plan

McCarthy said all of the right things in his opening press conference. He praised former coach Mike Tomlin and the organization. He shared his admiration for Rodgers. He talked up the rest of the roster and quarterback room.

What else was he supposed to say?

If McCarthy came out during his first press conference and bashed organization he was taking over, what good would that do?

If McCarthy questioned Rodgers' abilities at 42, would it benefit the Steelers in any way?

The truth is that McCarthy was brought in to Pittsburgh to rebuild their offense. His track record with quarterbacks speaks for itself. He's one of the top offensive minds in the NFL.

Rodgers is an option in 2026. So, too, is Will Howard. But are they sure things at this point of the offseason? Absolutely not. Free agency and the NFL Draft separate this team from their training camp, and we have absolutely zero clue what McCarthy's preferred plan is.

Take him at his word about his excitement to return home as the head coach of the Steelers. Take his explanation of his offensive philosophy seriously. But please, for the love of everything good, don't take him at his word right now for what the 2026 roster will look like.

