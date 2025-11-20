Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Takes First Step Toward Return
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for multiple outcomes when they take on the Chicago Bears in Week 12. One option is the backup quarterback, Mason Rudolph, starts the game in place of usual starter Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers is dealing with a fractured left wrist. Thankfully, the injury occurred to his non-throwing hand, but the Steelers have not confirmed his status one way or the other heading into the big game.
Rodgers took a tangible step towards returning for the Steelers, however, as he returned to practice for the team. After missing an expected day of practice sessions, Rodgers was back on the field. According to Steelers On SI publisher Noah Strackbein, the 41-year-old was on the field and participating while wearing some sort of covering on his injured wrist. ESPN's Brooke Pryor was one of several reporters at the facilities who shared a video of the veteran going through individual drills while wearing said brace or stabilizer.
What This Means for Rodgers and the Steelers
This is a positive sign and step for both Rodgers and the Steelers, but it shouldn't be taken as a guarantee of anything. At the beginning of the week, head coach Mike Tomlin outlined the plan for Rodgers and the quarterback room. They gave Rodgers a day off to start their preparations, giving Rudolph a chance to play with the first team. With their remaining practices, the plan was to test Rodgers' wrist for durability and functionality before making a final decision ahead of Week 12.
So far, the team has followed that plan. Rodgers rested and now the testing and evaluation period for him begins.
What More Does Rodgers Need to Do to Return?
With Rodgers back on the field, the key will be how much does he progress and continue healing in the few days before their matchup. Rodgers and Tomlin have both previously stated that the pain tolerance element is not a problem for the future Hall of Fame QB. Instead, the focus is solely on his ability to execute the individual parts of the game. Can he handle the play-actions with the brace on his off-hand? Is he able to go under-center for certain plays or can he only take snaps out of the gun or in pistol?
Tomlin needs to know that his quarterback can go out there and do the things they expect while also protecting himself from further injury. If that all comes together, then the plan will follow right along to Rodgers marching triumphantly onto Soldier Field to take on his old rival, the Chicago Bears.
