Steelers Get First Aaron Rodgers Practice Update Before Bears Game
As the Pittsburgh Steelers inch closer to their Week 12 clash with the Chicago Bears, their starting quarterback's status for the contest remains up in the air.
Aaron Rodgers, who suffered a fracture in his left wrist at the end of the first half during the Steelers' Week 11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, was listed as a non-participant on the first injury report of the week.
The 41-year-old's injury won't require surgery, and it doesn't seem as though he'll remain out for a prolonged period of time, but he still may not suit up at Soldier Field, a stadium that he became well-acquainted with during his 18-year tenure as a member of the Green Bay Packers.
Rodgers Provides Update
After the Steelers wrapped up practice, Rodgers spoke to reporters and stated that he has to get the green light in order to step back onto the field while also noting that he would like to attempt to give it a go tomorrow.
"Got to get the okay," Rodgers said, per Steelers.com's Teresa Varley. "Got to feel like I can protect myself."
During his weekly press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin echoed a similar sentiment by stating that the team is focused on protecting his wrist and then gauging just how effective he could be before making a finite decision on whether or not he can play against the Bears.
"Really, it's just about bracing it and securing it for his comfort and safety, and then it's about how functional he is," Tomlin said.
What Would Steelers' Plan Be Without Rodgers?
Should Rodgers ultimately be inactive vs. Chicago, Mason Rudolph is all but certain to step into the starting role for Pittsburgh for the first time this season.
Rudolph finished out the team's victory over Cincinnati by playing for the entire second half, and given the experience that he's racked up throughout his career both during his first tenure in Pittsburgh and the 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans, he's the logical option at this point in time.
Rookie Will Howard, who was activated from the reserve/injured list last week, is the only other healthy signal caller on the Steelers' 53-man roster and thus would assume backup duties if Rodgers were to be sidelined this week.
Though Tomlin left the door open for Howard to get some reps with the first team during practice throughout the week, there's almost no world in which he'll the field over Rudolph against Chicago if both players are healthy.
Though this period is important for Howard's development, Rudolph will remain ahead of him on the depth chart and go forth as the team's temporary starter should Rodgers not be able to give it a go.
