Steelers' Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa Share Disappointing Similarity

PITTSBURGH -- The quarterback battle is at the center of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins contest. How could it not be?

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is coming off a season-best performance against the Baltimore Ravens. He completed 23 of 34 passing attempts for 284 yards and a touchdown. The win put the Steelers back on top of the AFC North division.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a key piece of that. Their offense relies on star running back De'Von Achane, but the 27-year-old is doing his part to keep things going. Miami is 5-1 over their last six games, and in that span Tua has completed 99 out of 151 passes for 1,094 yards and a 65.6% completion rate. He's tossed seven touchdowns and just four interceptions, providing a rare stretch of a positive turnover differential.

Not only are the two quarterbacks expected to lead their teams to victory in Week 15, but the pair of QBs share another similarity. They are the two starting quarterbacks with the least amount of time to throw in the NFL this year.

Under Fire

The Steelers hoped that the addition of Rodgers plus another year of development for the offensive line would push the team forward, but that hasn't been the case. The group's starting center and right tackle, Zach Frazier and Troy Fautanu, are anchors on the right side of the line. Beyond those two, there are question marks at the guards and left tackle positions.

That inconsistent play has forced Rodgers' hand when dropping back to pass. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Rodgers has an average time to throw of 2.67 seconds. That's the second-least amount of time for a quarterback in the 2025 season.

And instead of taking sacks, Rodgers is getting rid of the ball as quickly as possible. He's been sacked 20 times in 12 games, which is half the total he was sacked in 2024 with the New York Jets.

The Steelers' offense relies on safety-valve passing and checkdowns, and it's been the key to keeping Rodgers on his feet. On the other hand, it's made their offense less explosive as he's tossing the ball away before plays fully develop.

Dec 7, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to pass the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium.

Miami's O-Line Woes

Rodgers' average time to throw is second fewest only to Tua and the rough play of the Miami offensive line. Tagovailoa has averaged just 2.6 seconds to throw this season.

That's partly due to the team's offensive scheme and getting the ball to Achane as many times as possible. The other part is because the offensive line is abysmal at times. Their guards, Jonah Savaiinaea and Cole Strange, have both struggled all season long. It's forced Tua to abandon the pocket, get rid of the ball too quickly or led to turnovers.

Even as the Dolphins have caught fire, they are still not providing space and time for Tua. That will be a huge issue once again against the Steelers, as their defensive front can generate pressure in one-on-one matchups.

Rodgers and Tagovailoa are two players to watch as the Steelers battle the Dolphins. Both teams have plenty to prove and are vying for the postseason. But unless either receives more time in the pocket, the offense could struggle in a must-win matchup.

