Has Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers Given Up?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have hit yet another pivotal turning point in their 2025 season. With a 1-3 record in their last four games, the Steelers will need to figure out their woes quick or risk missing out on the playoffs.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk believes that this is a lost cause, as he believes that the Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is staring retirement in the face and had not played the way he has wanted to. Florio took to 93.7 The Fan to issue his take on the quarterback situation.
"The Bengals game, he looked irritated the whole time. On Sunday night against the Chargers, he had more of an overall attitude of resignation," Florio said. "And was it, 'It's not our night', or is it, 'It's not our year', or is it, 'I'm just done and I'm not gonna get what I thought I was gonna get here in Pittsburgh?"
Florio Speaks His Mind
Rodgers got out to a hot start as the signal caller for the Steelers before hitting the proverbial wall in the last two games, where's he been unable to produce at the level he began the season with. With this being within the twilight of his career, Florio believes that he may be winding down and preparing to retire, showing that with his play as of late.
"I just feel like he's accepting something," Florio said. "And whether it was just that night or the rest of the season and 'This is how my career's gonna end', I don't know. But he definitely had just kind of an acceptance that seemed like he was recognizing, 'That's all, folks."
The Steelers Need Rodgers
It is unclear whether Rodgers is fully set on hanging it up after the season, as there was some discussion within the media as to whether he would be interested in an extension following the team's hot start to begin the season.
With the season just over halfway finished, there is still plenty of time for Rodgers to decide on his future. He could also go on to play for an entirely different team or enter the media. At this point, it is far too early to make wide-reaching assumptions about his future.
The Steelers will need his talent down the stretch as they seek to contend for the playoffs, and it is unlikely that Rodgers' main thoughts right now are on his future as opposed to the games ahead.
